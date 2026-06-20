HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a sharp attack on the Centre and BJP over the NEET paper leak controversy, stating that repeated leaks are jeopardising students' future. He demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy, stating that repeated leaks in national-level examinations are jeopardising the future of millions of students across the country.

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CM on NEET Controversy and Past Leaks

Addressing the media in Shimla, the Chief Minister said the recurring incidents of question paper leaks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) raise serious concerns and warrant a thorough investigation. "Repeated leaks of the NEET examination paper are playing with the future of lakhs of students. The entire matter must be investigated in depth," Sukhu said.

Chief Minister alleged that several paper leak incidents had surfaced during the BJP governments, while such occurrences were absent during the Congress rule. Referring to Himachal Pradesh, he said that question paper leaks took place during the tenure of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, including the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission recruitment examinations and the police recruitment examination.

"The present government had to dissolve the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission because of these irregularities," he said.

Sukhu further stated that the state government had made special arrangements to facilitate NEET candidates by providing free travel in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses for their journey to and from examination centres. "We have ensured free transportation for students appearing in the NEET examination through HRTC buses so that they do not face any inconvenience," he added.

Himachal Pursues Share in BBMB

The Chief Minister also raised the issue of Himachal Pradesh's share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), asserting that the state is entitled to a 7.19 per cent share as recognised by the Supreme Court. He said the state government is actively pursuing the matter to secure Himachal Pradesh's rightful stake and has initiated discussions with neighbouring states.

"The Supreme Court has acknowledged Himachal Pradesh's 7.19 per cent share. Our government is making continuous efforts to secure this right," Sukhu said.

He informed that discussions are underway with the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan, while talks with the Haryana Government would be held shortly. "The Haryana Government should support Himachal Pradesh's legitimate claim by filing an affidavit before the court. This will help ensure that the state receives its due share," he said.

State Prepared for Monsoon Season

Speaking on the upcoming monsoon season, Sukhu said the state government has drawn lessons from previous years and is fully prepared to tackle any weather-related emergencies. He highlighted the government's response during past disasters, noting that valley bridges were installed in record time to restore road connectivity in affected areas.

"We have learnt a great deal from previous experiences and are fully prepared for the monsoon season. Administrative authorities have been directed to remain vigilant and respond promptly to any emergency situation," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government's priority is to minimise loss of life and property during the monsoon and ensure swift relief, restoration and rehabilitation efforts wherever required. (ANI)