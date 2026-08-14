A Kolkata dance group apologized after a performance depicting Goddess Kali caused widespread backlash over the performer’s costume. Viewers found the presentation disrespectful. The group claimed the final costume was unauthorized and different from what was approved during rehearsals.

A Kolkata-based dance group has issued an apology after a stage performance portraying Hindu Goddess Kali triggered widespread backlash over the performer’s costume and presentation. The controversy erupted after a video from the dance production was shared online, prompting strong reactions from viewers who found the depiction inappropriate and disrespectful towards a revered deity.

The performance was staged by Nitya – Faculty of Sight as part of a dance presentation featuring Hindu deities. The portrayal of Goddess Kali became the focal point of the controversy, with criticism centred on the attire worn by the performer and certain aspects of the stage presentation. Several viewers objected to the depiction, arguing that it crossed a line while representing a figure held sacred by millions.

Check the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

Amid the growing outrage, the organisers addressed the issue through a statement posted on Facebook and apologised for the lapse. They clarified that the choreography, dance style and presentation were based on the artist's creative decisions, while the group had provided the prescribed script and audio for the production.

Also Read: ‘Non-Vegetarians Won’t Get a House’: Mumbai Broker’s Rs 6.5 Crore Flat Ad Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

According to the organisers, the costume seen during the final performance was not the one used during rehearsals. They said the performer appeared on stage in an outfit different from what the team had expected, leaving the organisers surprised. The group maintained that the specific costume and presentation that sparked criticism had not been planned or authorised by them.

The organisers nevertheless accepted that they should have exercised greater oversight over the costumes and overall stage presentation. While expressing regret over the controversy, they said the artists had been given considerable creative freedom because of their experience and professionalism.

The group also stressed its respect for the audience, artists and the dignity of the event, adding that stricter checks would be introduced for costumes and stage presentations in the future.

The incident has since fuelled a wider debate on social media over artistic freedom, creative interpretation and religious sensitivities. While the performance was intended as part of a broader artistic presentation involving Hindu deities, the backlash highlighted how portrayals of revered religious figures can quickly become controversial when audiences believe the depiction fails to respect their faith and sentiments.

Also Read: Woman Climbs Onto Luggage Belt, Screams At IndiGo Staff After Flight Cancelled At Bhubaneswar Airport