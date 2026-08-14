Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said India's Independence should transform into 'Swarajya' (self-governance). He urged citizens to work towards nation-building and pursue PM Narendra Modi's vision of making India a 'Vishwa Guru' (global leader).

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the country's Independence should transform into "Swarajya" (self-governance), urging citizens to work towards nation-building and pursue Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a "Vishwa Guru" (global leader).

Speaking to reporters, reflecting on the significance of Independence Day, Gadkari said, "Independence Day is an important moment in our history. The independence we all have today has been achieved through the dedication and sacrifice of millions of people's lives," he said.

Highlighting the vision of a developed India, the Union Minister said, "While today is a day of celebration, we must also resolve to transform this freedom into 'Swarajya' (self-governance), strive with renewed momentum to fulfil the Prime Minister's vision of making our country a 'Vishwa Guru' (global leader)."

Gadkari further said, "Our effort should be to make our country happy, prosperous, and affluent by ensuring the welfare of the villages, the poor, the labourers, and the farmers of this country."

Extending his greetings on the occasion, he said, "On the occasion of Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt best wishes and greetings to our people. And for the future, I pray to them that today we take the inspiration and pledge to work with full strength for nation-building."

Nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, people across the country are participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The campaign started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence.

As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.