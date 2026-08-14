21 CBI officers and officials have been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day 2026. Six officers received the distinguished service medal and 15 received the meritorious service medal.

A total of 21 officers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been honoured with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Independence Day 2026, according to a CBI press release issued on Friday.

President's Medal for Distinguished Service

Of the 21 awardees, six officers and officials have been selected for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, while 15 have received the Medal for Meritorious Service in recognition of their service in the CBI.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to Smt. Shobha Dutta, Assistant Inspector General of Police/Superintendent of Police, CBI, Complaint and Coordination Cell, New Delhi; Shri Manoj Banerjee, Additional Superintendent of Police, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata; and Smt. Ginni Rana, Additional Superintendent of Police, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad. The other recipients of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service are Shri Sanjay Kumar Samal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, Visakhapatnam; Shri Ramesh Chand, Assistant Sub-Inspector, CBI Head Office, New Delhi; and Shri Madan Lal Dhiman, Assistant Sub-Inspector, CBI, IPCU, New Delhi.

Medal for Meritorious Service

The Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to 15 officers and officials serving in different units and locations of the CBI. The recipients include Shri Brijesh Singh, Deputy Legal Advisor, CBI, ACB, Lucknow; Smt. Girish Joshi, Senior System Analyst, CBI, TAFSU, Mumbai; Shri Manoj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, Delhi; Shri Om Prakash Chandra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, SCB, Kolkata; and Shri Zahir Akhtar Ansari, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, Ghaziabad.

Other officers and officials receiving the Medal for Meritorious Service are Shri Ashish Anand, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, Complaint and Coordination Cell, New Delhi; Smt. Sarita Yadav, Inspector, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi; Shri Roshan Kumar, Sub-Inspector, CBI, SU, New Delhi; and Shri Dilbar Singh Bisht, Assistant Sub-Inspector, CBI, SC-I, New Delhi. The list also includes Shri Balkar Singh, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh; Shri Govind Singh Bisht, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Lucknow; Shri Kamlesh Kumar Gurjar, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jaipur; Shri Pal Pandian R, Constable, CBI, ACB, Madurai; Shri Ajay Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, ACB, Patna; and Shri Kalyanadurgam Samiullah, Constable, CBI, ACB, Bangalore.

The honours recognise the contribution of CBI personnel serving across investigation, legal, technical, administrative and field units of the agency. The awardees are posted in various parts of the country and have been recognised for distinguished and meritorious service in their respective roles.

The announcement comes ahead of Independence Day, when personnel from various government departments and security and law enforcement organisations are recognised for their service to the country. The awards to the 21 CBI personnel highlight the contribution of officers and officials at different levels of the agency, including senior police officers, investigating personnel, technical staff and constabulary personnel. (ANI)