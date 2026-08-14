Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary led a Tiranga rally in Munger as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar and hoisted the Tricolour at his residence, calling on citizens to participate ahead of Independence Day.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday flagged off a Tiranga rally and participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Haveli Kharagpur as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day. During the event, Choudhary paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk, Haveli Kharagpur, and participated in the celebrations centred around the national flag.

Earlier in the day, CM Choudhary also hoisted the Tricolour at his official residence as part of the campaign. Sharing a post on X, Choudhary said, " In response to the call by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the national flag was hoisted at the public servant's residence to pay tribute to the immortal martyrs of the freedom struggle." Urging people to participate in the campaign, he further said, "Let us all hoist the Tricolor at our homes and become part of this grand campaign of patriotism. Share your photo with the Tricolor on social media with #HarGharTiranga and take this campaign of public participation to every individual. Jai Hind!"

About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence.

Special Commemorations and Activities

As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. (ANI)