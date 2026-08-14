Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Pipalkoti, Chamoli, amid bad weather to review the rescue of workers trapped in a tunnel. He is inspecting the multi-agency operation and is scheduled to meet with already rescued workers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Pipalkoti in Chamoli on Thursday amid extremely adverse weather conditions to take stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operation for workers trapped inside a tunnel following an accident.

The Chief Minister's helicopter landed at Pipalkoti under challenging weather conditions as rain and poor conditions in the area continued to pose difficulties for rescue teams working at the disaster-affected site. Soon after reaching the area, Dhami began an on-site inspection of the rescue operation being carried out to safely evacuate the workers trapped inside the tunnel. The Chief Minister is reviewing the arrangements at the site and taking updates from officials and personnel involved in the operation.

Multi-Agency Rescue Effort Mobilised

Following the accident, multiple agencies have been mobilised to carry out relief and rescue operations at the tunnel site. Teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and the local administration have been working at the site as part of the coordinated effort to reach and evacuate the trapped workers.

CM to Review Progress and Issue Directions

During his visit, Dhami is expected to take a detailed briefing from the district administration, police, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies deployed at the site. He will assess the progress made in the rescue operation and issue necessary directions to officials to ensure that the operation continues without interruption despite the difficult conditions.

Meeting with Rescued Workers

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet workers who have already been rescued and are undergoing treatment after being evacuated from the affected area. He will enquire about their health and speak to them about the assistance and medical care being provided to them.

Safe Evacuation Remains Top Priority

The state government has maintained that the safe evacuation of every worker trapped inside the tunnel remains its top priority. Officials and rescue personnel are working round the clock to locate and evacuate those still inside and to ensure that the operation is carried out as safely as possible.

The presence of the Army, NDRF, SDRF and local administration reflects the multi-agency nature of the operation, with personnel deployed for rescue, evacuation, medical assistance, logistics and other emergency requirements.

Dhami's visit is aimed at reviewing the ground situation and ensuring that all necessary resources and support are available to the teams involved in the rescue operation. The Chief Minister will also monitor the coordination between the various agencies and the district administration as efforts continue to safely evacuate the remaining workers.

Authorities are maintaining close coordination at the site and are assessing the situation continuously in view of the weather conditions and the challenges posed by the tunnel accident. The government has directed the agencies involved to remain on high alert and continue the rescue effort on a war footing.

Officials are also focusing on the medical needs of workers who have been rescued and ensuring that those requiring treatment receive timely care. As the rescue operation continues, the focus remains on reaching the workers still trapped inside the tunnel and bringing them out safely. The administration and rescue agencies are continuing their efforts despite the difficult terrain and weather conditions.