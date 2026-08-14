On the occasion of Independence Day 2026, a total of 1,057 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard, and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced.

A total of 1,057 personnel from the Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD), and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Medals for Gallantry (GM)

Medal for Gallantry (GM) is awarded on the ground of a conspicuous act of Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

A total of 301 Medals for Gallantry (GM) have been awarded. Out of 301 Medals for Gallantry, 272 Police Personnel and 29 Fire Service personnel have been awarded GM, respectively.

Among the majority of the 301 Gallantry Awards, 197 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 51 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region, 12 personnel from North-East and 41 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

Distinguished and Meritorious Service Medals

President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in service, and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

A total of 92 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) have been awarded. Out of 92 PSM, 83 have been awarded to Police Service, 04 to Fire Service, 03 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 02 to Correctional Service.

A total of 664 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM) have been awarded. Out of 664 MSM, 606 have been awarded to Police Service, 28 to Fire Service, 18 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 12 to Correctional Service.

80th Independence Day

India attained its freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

Following tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)