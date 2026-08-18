A Kolkata Sub-Inspector, [ENTITY:ajmal-haque|Ajmal Haque], was arrested in Mumbai on Monday, August 17, 2026, in connection with an alleged rape at a Salt Lake guest house near Kolkata. The arrest followed a complaint lodged last month by a woman who accused Haque of taking her to the guest house and raping her. Haque, who had previously secured

A Kolkata Sub-Inspector, Ajmal Haque, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday, August 17, 2026, in connection with the alleged rape of a woman at a Salt Lake guest house near Kolkata. The arrest, which brought an end to a brief but intense manhunt, was made by the Bidhannagar East Police, who successfully traced Haque to the sprawling metropolis of Mumbai based on a critical, well-placed tip-off received during their ongoing investigation.

Haque, who is officially posted at a police station in West Bengal's Birbhum district, was taken into custody after a woman lodged a detailed written complaint last month. The complainant alleged that Haque had forcibly taken her to a guest house in CL Block, Salt Lake, where she was subjected to rape. This grave accusation against a serving police officer immediately prompted an extensive investigation by the Bidhannagar East Police authorities.

The Allegation and Initial Proceedings

Last month, the woman courageously approached authorities with her detailed complaint, explicitly accusing Sub-Inspector Ajmal Haque of rape. This serious charge initiated a comprehensive investigation by the Bidhannagar East Police. Initial inquiries led to Haque's apprehension, following which he was able to secure bail. However, police sources indicate a crucial and concerning turning point: Haque allegedly went missing shortly after investigators formally contacted the Birbhum district police regarding the allegations. This unexpected disappearance, occurring despite Haque being out on bail, triggered a more intensive and geographically expansive search operation, shifting the focus from investigation to a full-scale manhunt for the officer.

Fugitive Pursuit and Arrest in Mumbai

The decision by Sub-Inspector Haque to abscond after securing bail significantly escalated the police's efforts. The Bidhannagar East Police, determined to bring Haque to justice for the alleged crime, initiated a widespread search, extending their scope beyond West Bengal. Police sources revealed that intelligence gathering became paramount, as investigators worked tirelessly to pinpoint Haque's whereabouts. Acting on specific and actionable intelligence gathered during their diligent investigation, a specialized team from Bidhannagar East Police successfully located Haque in Mumbai. The arrest took place in the bustling metropolitan city on Monday, August 17, 2026, marking a significant breakthrough in a case that had gained considerable local attention. Following his apprehension, Haque was presented before a Mumbai court, where transit remand was swiftly secured, enabling the Kolkata police to bring him back to the city to face the charges and continue with the legal proceedings.

Upcoming Court Appearance and Broader Context

Sub-Inspector Ajmal Haque is now scheduled to be produced before the Bidhannagar Court on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. During this critical appearance, police are expected to seek his custody for further questioning and to continue their thorough investigation into the alleged crime. This case, involving a police officer accused of such a serious offense, has understandably garnered significant public and media attention.