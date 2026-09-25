RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha called the Opposition's language over the electoral roll revision dispute 'inappropriate'. Reacting to a report on two ECs flagging procedural changes, Kushwaha said differences of opinion are natural and should be examined.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said differences of opinion over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are natural, while asserting that the language being used by the Opposition in connection with objections raised by two Election Commissioners was inappropriate.

Kushwaha was reacting to a report in The Indian Express regarding two Election Commissioners raising objections over discrepancies in the SIR process. Kushwaha said political parties may have differences of opinion on the issue, and concerns relating to the exercise should be examined by those authorised to do so. "Whatever the opposition is saying regarding this matter is completely inappropriate. Such language should not be used. Differences of opinion are natural; they can occur. Those with the authority to do so should look into this matter," he said.

The Controversy: ECs Flag Discrepancies

This comes after a political firestorm erupted following an investigation by The Indian Express, which revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly flagged procedural changes that were allegedly executed without the full Commission's approval. The flagged changes include centralisation of the ERONET electoral roll database, alterations to new voter registration forms (Form 6), and decisions regarding voter list deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Indian Express reported 14 formal written dissents over 10 months by ECs Sandhu and Joshi over decision-making under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The key issues flagged include rapid centralisation of the ERONET electoral roll database platform, unilateral changes made to new voter registration forms in Form 6 and decisions regarding voter list deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

ECI Defends Process

The Election Commission clarified that internal technical notes and written queries are standard procedure in a multi-member body. It assured that all final decisions regarding the SIR process were taken unanimously and have full legal sanction.

The ECI maintained that all final decisions taken by the Commission, including those related to the SIR exercise, were unanimous and carried the approval of all three commissioners.

Political Divide Deepens

While the BJP and the ECI continue to defend the legitimacy and transparency of the SIR exercise, Congress and other Opposition parties have intensified their demands for accountability and a thorough review of electoral roll revisions.