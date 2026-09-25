West Tripura admin has intensified preparations for the TTAADC Village Committee polls on Sep 28. DM Vishal Kumar inspected the Strong Room and confirmed strengthened security with paramilitary, TSR, and police to ensure a peaceful election.

With the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committee elections scheduled for September 28, the West Tripura district administration has intensified preparations to ensure a smooth, peaceful and secure electoral process. As part of the preparations, West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar inspected the Strong Room at Mandwi to review security arrangements and assess compliance with prescribed election protocols.

DM Reviews Security and Preparedness

The inspection focused on the safety and security of election materials, preparedness of the Strong Room and arrangements required for the smooth conduct of the electoral process. Speaking to ANI, Vishal Kumar said that the administration has made comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming election, which is being held after several years and is witnessing participation from a large number of candidates. “The ADC Village Committee election is scheduled to be held on September 28 across West Tripura and other parts of Tripura. The election is being held after several years, and a large number of participants are taking part,” Dr Kumar said.

Security Forces Deployed

He said that security arrangements have been strengthened across the district, with paramilitary personnel, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and state police deployed to ensure peaceful polling. “Security arrangements have been strengthened for the election. Security forces, including paramilitary personnel and the Tripura State Rifles, along with the state police, have been deployed. Additional security measures and heightened vigilance have been put in place to ensure that polling is conducted peacefully and securely,” the DM said.

Dr Kumar further said that the administration has so far not received any major complaints concerning candidates who have filed their nominations. “So far, no major complaints have been received regarding the candidates who have filed their nominations. We hope that the election will be conducted peacefully and that, after polling, the elected candidates will be able to take forward the development and interests of the tribal areas through the Village Committees,” he said to ANI.

The West Tripura district administration has been coordinating with election authorities and security agencies to ensure that arrangements relating to polling stations, election materials, security deployment and law and order are in place ahead of polling day.

Election Scale and Schedule

The State Election Commission has scheduled polling for September 28, with counting of votes scheduled for October 5. The 2026 TTAADC Village Committee election covers 587 Village Committees, 2,634 constituencies and 4,597 seats across Tripura. West Tripura has 212 polling stations.

Prohibitory Restrictions in West Tripura

The administration has also put preventive measures in place in West Tripura ahead of polling. Prohibitory restrictions ordered by DM, Dr Vishal Kumar, are scheduled to remain in force from September 26 evening until September 29 morning as part of measures aimed at maintaining peace and public order during the election period.

The district administration has emphasised coordination among civil administration, election officials and security agencies to ensure a peaceful and orderly polling process. (ANI)