After an alleged gang-rape near Kalkaji Temple, Delhi Police increased patrolling in Shahdara and other areas. Measures include horse-mounted units and group patrols with market associations to improve security for women and senior citizens.

Delhi Police Ramps Up Security

In the wake of the alleged gang-rape near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, the Delhi Police intensified patrolling in several areas, including in Shahdara's Buddha Jayanti Park, as part of measures aimed at strengthening the security of women and other residents.

Horse-mounted police units also took part in the patrolling at Buddha Jayanti Park.

Delhi police also conducted night patrols in various areas and parks of Shahdara to assess the security arrangements.

DCP Details Security Measures

Elaborating on the security measures, Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said the police conducted a group patrol in the market along with Station House Officers (SHOs), police personnel, including women personnel, and members of the local market association.

He said, "The Delhi Police is committed to ensuring women’s safety. In line with this commitment, today we conducted a group patrol in the market along with the SHOs and staff including female personnel as well as members of the local market association. We also visited Central Park in Krishna Nagar and observed that the lights were not working. We spoke to the concerned agency, and they assured us that the issue would be fixed within a day or two. "

The DCP further said police officials interacted with senior citizens in the area, who raised concerns regarding lighting, and assured that patrolling by beat officers would continue. "We also met several senior citizens who brought this issue to our attention. They expressed complete satisfaction with the police’s actions and noted that beat officers patrol the area regularly. We intend to continue these group patrols, covering parks, patrol routes, and other areas, to ensure safety. We also spoke with women we met in the market about their safety, and so far, everyone has expressed satisfaction," he added.

Details of the Kalkaji Incident

This comes in the wake of a molestation case pertaining to three men who allegedly approached the minor and her friend while posing as police personnel in a Kalkaji park.

The accused allegedly threatened the two before taking the minor to a secluded area in a park near Kalkaji Temple, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Following the incident, a PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, after which a police team reached the spot. The minor was subsequently taken for medical examination, and an investigation was initiated.

Investigation and Arrests

Police also examined CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

With the arrests, police are questioning the accused to establish the complete sequence of events and their alleged roles in the crime. (ANI)