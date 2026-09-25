Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh met the Governor, expressing deep concern over escalating violence in hill areas. He cited daily deaths, burned villages, and suggested confining militants under the SoO agreement to designated camps to restore peace.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday expressed concern over the prevailing situation in the state's hill areas and urged Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to take steps to address the recent violence and attacks on villages.

Biren Singh said he met the Governor at around 11.45 am and apprised him of the situation, including recent attacks and deaths in the hill areas. Singh said, “I met the Governor of Manipur at around 11:45. The present situations happening in and around the hill areas particularly has become very concerned to the people of Manipur. People are dying daily. Four villages had been attacked and burned down. One Kuki guy was killed and the day before yesterday one other young boy was killed in the ambush. We are counting the dead bodies and dismantling of villages.”

Biren Singh Proposes Action on SoO Militants

The former Chief Minister said he also placed several suggestions before the Governor, including measures concerning militants operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement. He said he suggested that militants covered under the SoO agreement be identified and brought to designated camps, where they could be confined along with their weapons for a specified period.

“I apprised to the Governor and suggested some points which could be taken up. First, I requested him to identify those militants who are under suspension of operations. I suggested to the Governor to bring them to the designated camp, and let us confine them in the disengaged camp for 2 to 3 months along with their weapons," he added.

Current CM Appeals for Peace and Unity

Biren Singh's remarks came amid continuing concerns over violence in parts of Manipur, where the security situation remains a major issue for the administration and local communities.

A day ago, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh called upon people to set aside political differences and work together towards restoring peace in Manipur, keeping in mind the future of coming generations.

According to the release, the Chief Minister made the statement while speaking at an inauguration programme held at Arapti Lilong Mapal Kangjeibung, where he inaugurated five development projects taken up at different locations under the Keirao Assembly Constituency in Imphal East district. He said people on both sides affected by the conflict in Manipur have been facing hardships.

Referring to his interaction with internally displaced persons (IDPs), who expressed their desire to return to their respective homes, Khemchand Singh said he had assured them that every possible effort would be made to facilitate their return.