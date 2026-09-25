Karnataka Dy CM G Parameshwara announced an input subsidy of Rs 2,500 for each drought-affected farmer. This first phase of relief, benefiting 45-50 lakh farmers, will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,250 crore while awaiting NDRF aid.

State Seeks Central Aid, Declares Major Losses Parameshwara urged the Union Government to immediately assist Karnataka and called for the drought situation to be declared a national calamity. He said the State had estimated losses of around ₹18,000 crore across 100-101 taluks and sought ₹3,800 crore in relief, while around 120 more taluks were expected to be declared drought-hit. He said the State could ultimately estimate losses of around ₹40,000 crore, depending on the number of taluks included in the drought-hit list and the assistance eligible under NDRF guidelines.“The criteria include rainfall levels, crop and sowing conditions, satellite data, soil moisture and water storage, followed by ground truthing. All these requirements have to be fulfilled,” he said.The Deputy Chief Minister said 177 taluks had so far been declared drought-hit and around 50 more could qualify under the prescribed criteria. He said the State had repeatedly written to the Centre seeking assistance and a revision of certain drought-related norms. “We have written around 10 letters. Former Chief Ministers have written, Revenue Ministers have written, and the present Chief Minister and I have also written. Yet, we have not received the necessary cooperation,” he said.On the previous drought, Parameshwara said Karnataka had eventually received around ₹3,400 crore from the Centre after approaching the Supreme Court. He also highlighted the disparity in disaster assistance received by different States over the past five years, saying Karnataka had received ₹8,559 crore compared with higher allocations to several other states. “We pay taxes regularly and follow the prescribed guidelines. This is not about Congress or BJP; it is about Karnataka’s interests. We are only asking for the State’s rightful share,” he said. Comprehensive Relief Measures Undertaken Support for Livestock and Employment On livestock, Parameshwara said the Government had released ₹25 crore for fodder seed kits, with lakhs of kits already distributed and another 3-4 lakh kits being provided. Deputy Commissioners have also been authorised to open Goshalas and fodder banks wherever required. “Livestock are our assets. Ensuring adequate fodder for them in a drought of this magnitude is extremely important,” he said.The Government has also focused on preventing distress migration by generating employment under the VBG RAM G programme. Parameshwara said around 136 lakh person-days had already been generated, while the supplementary budget had provided ₹2,280 crore for the programme. Financial Relief for Farmers On crop insurance, he said a record 49 lakh farmers had enrolled under the scheme in 2026-27, compared with 34 lakh in 2024-25. He expressed confidence that eligible farmers would receive compensation for crop losses.The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that the moratorium period for farmers' loan repayment had been extended to 12 months, while the repayment period had been increased from 36 months to 60 months. He warned that strict action would be taken against microfinance institutions found harassing farmers over loan repayments.“If any microfinance institution harasses or troubles farmers, action will be taken against them under the stringent law already in force. Reports are already coming in from some places that farmers are being harassed. Therefore, if anyone harasses farmers, action will be taken against them in accordance with the law,” he said. Addressing Water and Agricultural Impact Parameshwara said the State was also taking measures to address drinking water shortages, including the use of private borewells and tanker supplies wherever necessary.This year, he said, sowing had fallen short of the target, with cultivation taking place across 68.67 lakh hectares against an expected 84.14 lakh hectares. He said the State was facing difficulties related to drinking water, fodder and agriculture due to the drought.The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated his appeal for the Centre to recognise the severity of the situation and provide Karnataka with its due assistance. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday announced that the State Government will provide an input subsidy of Rs 2,500 each to drought-affected farmers while awaiting assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).Replying to the discussion on the drought situation in the Legislative Assembly, Parameshwara said the first phase of the assistance would cost the State exchequer around ₹1,250 crore and benefit an estimated 45-50 lakh farmers. “Farmers are in distress today. Therefore, while awaiting NDRF assistance, we have decided to provide an input subsidy of ₹2,500 to each farmer from the State Government. We will provide ₹1,250 crore to our farmers in the first phase itself. This is not a small amount. An estimated 45 to 50 lakh farmers will benefit from it. Along with this, the Government will extend a helping hand to farmers in every other possible way,” he said.Parameshwara urged the Union Government to immediately assist Karnataka and called for the drought situation to be declared a national calamity. He said the State had estimated losses of around ₹18,000 crore across 100-101 taluks and sought ₹3,800 crore in relief, while around 120 more taluks were expected to be declared drought-hit. He said the State could ultimately estimate losses of around ₹40,000 crore, depending on the number of taluks included in the drought-hit list and the assistance eligible under NDRF guidelines.“The criteria include rainfall levels, crop and sowing conditions, satellite data, soil moisture and water storage, followed by ground truthing. All these requirements have to be fulfilled,” he said.The Deputy Chief Minister said 177 taluks had so far been declared drought-hit and around 50 more could qualify under the prescribed criteria. He said the State had repeatedly written to the Centre seeking assistance and a revision of certain drought-related norms. “We have written around 10 letters. Former Chief Ministers have written, Revenue Ministers have written, and the present Chief Minister and I have also written. Yet, we have not received the necessary cooperation,” he said.On the previous drought, Parameshwara said Karnataka had eventually received around ₹3,400 crore from the Centre after approaching the Supreme Court. He also highlighted the disparity in disaster assistance received by different States over the past five years, saying Karnataka had received ₹8,559 crore compared with higher allocations to several other states. “We pay taxes regularly and follow the prescribed guidelines. This is not about Congress or BJP; it is about Karnataka’s interests. We are only asking for the State’s rightful share,” he said.On livestock, Parameshwara said the Government had released ₹25 crore for fodder seed kits, with lakhs of kits already distributed and another 3-4 lakh kits being provided. Deputy Commissioners have also been authorised to open Goshalas and fodder banks wherever required. “Livestock are our assets. Ensuring adequate fodder for them in a drought of this magnitude is extremely important,” he said.The Government has also focused on preventing distress migration by generating employment under the VBG RAM G programme. Parameshwara said around 136 lakh person-days had already been generated, while the supplementary budget had provided ₹2,280 crore for the programme.On crop insurance, he said a record 49 lakh farmers had enrolled under the scheme in 2026-27, compared with 34 lakh in 2024-25. He expressed confidence that eligible farmers would receive compensation for crop losses.The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that the moratorium period for farmers' loan repayment had been extended to 12 months, while the repayment period had been increased from 36 months to 60 months. He warned that strict action would be taken against microfinance institutions found harassing farmers over loan repayments.“If any microfinance institution harasses or troubles farmers, action will be taken against them under the stringent law already in force. Reports are already coming in from some places that farmers are being harassed. Therefore, if anyone harasses farmers, action will be taken against them in accordance with the law,” he said.Parameshwara said the State was also taking measures to address drinking water shortages, including the use of private borewells and tanker supplies wherever necessary.This year, he said, sowing had fallen short of the target, with cultivation taking place across 68.67 lakh hectares against an expected 84.14 lakh hectares. He said the State was facing difficulties related to drinking water, fodder and agriculture due to the drought.The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated his appeal for the Centre to recognise the severity of the situation and provide Karnataka with its due assistance. (ANI)