Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A young woman committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law in Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as Shahna Shaji. The Thiruvallam police registered the case. The incident took place at 4 pm yesterday.

Shahna lived in her own house for three months due to problems in her husband's house. Her husband Naufal, asked her to attend a private party on Tuesday (Dec 27) at their home. However, Shahna did not want to go. Then her husband came to Shahna's home and forcibly took her and her one-and-a-half-year-old child home.

After reaching her husband's home, she locked herself in a room and committed suicide. Relatives alleged that Shahna took her life due to the trauma of taking the child away from her. The family also released footage proving the young woman was beaten up at her husband's house.

Meanwhile, the police will take the statements of people including Shahna's family and her husband's family.