Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram

    A young woman committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law in Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram. The body will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 8:54 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A young woman committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law in Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as Shahna Shaji. The Thiruvallam police registered the case. The incident took place at 4 pm yesterday.

    Shahna lived in her own house for three months due to problems in her husband's house. Her husband Naufal, asked her to attend a private party on Tuesday (Dec 27) at their home. However, Shahna did not want to go. Then her husband came to Shahna's home and forcibly took her and her one-and-a-half-year-old child home.

    After reaching her husband's home, she locked herself in a room and committed suicide. Relatives alleged that Shahna took her life due to the trauma of taking the child away from her. The family also released footage proving the young woman was beaten up at her husband's house.

    Meanwhile, the police will take the statements of people including Shahna's family and her husband's family. The body will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 8:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thick fog engulfs Delhi visibility almost zero flights diverted trains delayed gcw

    Thick fog engulfs Delhi, visibility reduced; flights diverted, many trains delayed

    Kerala news live 27 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rs 7.86 lakh additional fund allotted for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Onam feast

    Blast near Israel embassy: Letter addressed to envoy found near site had a flag drawn; sent for forensic probe snt

    Blast near Israel embassy: Letter addressed to envoy found near site had a flag drawn; sent for forensic probe

    Now wrestler Vinesh Phogat decides to return Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to PM Modi snt

    Now, wrestler Vinesh Phogat decides to return Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to PM Modi

    Blast near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi; diplomats and mission staff safe

    Israel reports blast near embassy in New Delhi; Delhi Police finds no trace of explosion

    Recent Stories

    Thick fog engulfs Delhi visibility almost zero flights diverted trains delayed gcw

    Thick fog engulfs Delhi, visibility reduced; flights diverted, many trains delayed

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore RBA

    Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore

    Kerala news live 27 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rs 7.86 lakh additional fund allotted for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Onam feast

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai...', Ankita Lokhande's mother reacts to video of Vicky Jain allegedly trying to slap his wife RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Bilkul Galat Hai..', Ankita's mother reacts to video of Vicky allegedly trying to slap his wife

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece RBA

    Video and Photos: Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with family, friends; actor cuts cake with niece

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon