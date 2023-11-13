Kerala: Two Maoists reportedly injured in encounter in Kannur

An encounter broke out between Thunderbolt and Maoists at Uruppumkutty Forest in Ayyankunnu Panchayat in Kannur on Monday (Nov 13). According to reports, two Maoists were injured in the encounter.

Kannur: An encounter broke out between Maoists and Kerala Police's specialist unit Thunderbolt on Monday (Nov 13) at Uruppumkutty Forest in Ayyankunnu Panchayat. Two Maoists reportedly suffered injuries in the encounter. There was a loud explosion and gunfire, according to the locals.

Thunderbolt, Anti-Naxal Force, and Special Operation Group conducted a search operation during which the firing occurred. Additionally, local station police officers have been posted to the forest. Officials said that the Maoists fired at the Thunderbolt team which was patrolling in the forest and the Thunderbolt had to counter fire at the Maoists.

Three guns were found at the scene of the shooting during the investigation. According to the authorities, there is a possibility that a Maoist camp was operating there. The shooting did not injure any police officers. Since there were bloodstains on the scene, the police believe that the Maoists may have been injured.



Further details are awaited...