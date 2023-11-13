Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Two Maoists reportedly injured in encounter in Kannur

    An encounter broke out between Thunderbolt and Maoists at Uruppumkutty Forest in Ayyankunnu Panchayat in Kannur on Monday (Nov 13). According to reports, two Maoists were injured in the encounter. 

    Kerala: Two Maoists reportedly injured in encounter in Kannur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Kannur: An encounter broke out between Maoists and Kerala Police's specialist unit Thunderbolt on Monday (Nov 13) at Uruppumkutty Forest in Ayyankunnu Panchayat. Two Maoists reportedly suffered injuries in the encounter. There was a loud explosion and gunfire, according to the locals. 

    Thunderbolt, Anti-Naxal Force, and Special Operation Group conducted a search operation during which the firing occurred. Additionally, local station police officers have been posted to the forest. Officials said that the Maoists fired at the Thunderbolt team which was patrolling in the forest and the Thunderbolt had to counter fire at the Maoists.

    Three guns were found at the scene of the shooting during the investigation. According to the authorities, there is a possibility that a Maoist camp was operating there. The shooting did not injure any police officers. Since there were bloodstains on the scene, the police believe that the Maoists may have been injured.
     

    Further details are awaited...

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM's Yatra: Motor Vehicles Department forcing owners to run free private buses for Nava Kerala Sadas? anr

    Kerala CM's Yatra: Motor Vehicles Department forcing owners to run free private buses for Nava Kerala Sadas?

    Mahadev betting app scandal deepens: Match-fixing syndicate generating crores daily via 'Khiladi' app emerges snt

    Mahadev betting app scandal deepens: Match-fixing syndicate generating crores daily via 'Khiladi' app emerges

    Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal killers linked to BJP Ashok Gehlot big claim gcw

    Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's killers linked to BJP: Ashok Gehlot's big claim

    Despite SC ban, Delhi residents celebrate Diwali with firecrackers; AQI deteriorates (WATCH) snt

    Despite SC ban, Delhi residents celebrate Diwali with firecrackers; AQI deteriorates (WATCH)

    Kerala man ends life over Life Mission house delay anr

    Kerala man ends life over Life Mission house delay

    Recent Stories

    cricket Afghanistan cricket star Rahmanullah Gurbaz's heartwarming gesture on Ahmedabad streets goes viral osf

    Afghanistan cricket star Rahmanullah Gurbaz's heartwarming gesture on Ahmedabad streets goes viral

    Kerala CM's Yatra: Motor Vehicles Department forcing owners to run free private buses for Nava Kerala Sadas? anr

    Kerala CM's Yatra: Motor Vehicles Department forcing owners to run free private buses for Nava Kerala Sadas?

    Jaishankar meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali gifts cricket bat with Virat Kohli autograph gcw

    Jaishankar meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali, gifts cricket bat with Virat Kohli's autograph

    Why did India vote against Israel at UN? vkp

    Why did India vote against Israel at UN?

    Did Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya ignore the Bachchan family Puja on Diwali? WATCH video vma

    Did Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya ditch the Bachchan family Puja on Diwali? WATCH video

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon