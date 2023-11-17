Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Turning point over death of eight-year-old girl due to phone blast; found potassium chlorate in body

    An eight-year-old died after her phone exploded while watching the video in Thrissur.  As per police reports, the death was not caused by a phone explosion. The forensic results revealed the presence of potassium chlorate and sulphur in her body

    Kerala: Turning point over death of eight-year-old girl due to phone blast; found potassium chlorate in body rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    Thrissur: An eight-year-old girl died after her phone exploded while watching the video in Thrissur. The deceased was identified as Adityasree. The incident took place on April 26. Meanwhile, as per police reports, the death was not caused by a phone explosion. The forensic results revealed the presence of potassium chlorate and sulphur in her body. Currently, the police are ready for a detailed investigation. Based on the forensic reports, the police informed the parents that the cause of death was not the explosion of the phone.

    Also read: Kerala man arrested for shooting pregnant wife in Chicago

    It is suspected that the child may have bitten the pig crackers found in the field.  As per reports, only the child and grandmother were at home during the incident. The grandmother said that the incident happened when she was playing with the phone under the blanket. The grandmother heard a loud noise from the child's room. When she and other neighbors came, the child was lying in a pool of blood.

    The post-mortem of the body was performed at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. As per preliminary reports, the child lost her life due to severe injuries to her face and chest due to the explosion.

    Adityasree was a third-class student of Christ New Life School at Pattiparambu. Her father, Ashok Kumar was a member of block panchayat.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy enters day 6: Escape plan sees progress overnight but debris halts drilling AJR

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy enters day 6: Escape plan sees progress overnight but debris halts drilling

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections AJR

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections

    Kerala News live 17 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries

    Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: Polling day, phase 2 polling updates, voting percentage AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Phase-2: Voting underway in 70 assembly seats

    Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023: Polling day, updates and voting percentage ajr

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Voting underway in 230 assembly seats

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy enters day 6: Escape plan sees progress overnight but debris halts drilling AJR

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy enters day 6: Escape plan sees progress overnight but debris halts drilling

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan share throwback pictures as daughter Aaradhya turns 12-years-old

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan share throwback pictures as daughter Aaradhya turns 12-years-old

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections AJR

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections

    Kerala News live 17 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries

    The Railway Man screening: Arjun Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs attend the web series' special show

    The Railway Man screening: Arjun Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs attend the web series' special show

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon