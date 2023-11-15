Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala man arrested for shooting pregnant wife in Chicago

    A Kerala man was arrested for shooting his pregnant wife in Chicago. The condition of his wife, Meera, continues to be critical.

    Chicago: A Kerala man hailing from Kottayam was arrested for shooting his pregnant wife in Chicago. Meera, a native of Kottayam, was shot by her husband, Amal Reji. Her condition continues to be critical. The attack was due to family disputes. The husband has been arrested by the Chicago police.

    Meera is currently undergoing treatment at Lutheran Hospital. Two emergency surgeries have already been performed on her. Meera was shot twice near her eye and ribs. The bleeding in her abdomen is yet to be controlled.

    The incident happened around 10 p.m. on November 14 in the courtyard of a church near Chicago. The police reached the spot and took Meera to the nearby hospital. The police will release an official report on Amal's arrest. Meera and Amal got married in 2019 and the couple has a three-year-old child. Meera is currently two months pregnant. The Malayali community in Chicago is in great shock after learning of the incident. 

