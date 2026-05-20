The Human Rights Commission has stepped in after a Sub-Inspector allegedly pepper-sprayed a man's eyes. The man was called to the police station for texting his wife during their divorce proceedings. The commission has ordered the government to pay the man Rs 50,000 as compensation.

In a shocking case, the Human Rights Commission has ordered the government to pay Rs 50,000 to a man whose eyes were allegedly pepper-sprayed by a Sub-Inspector. The incident happened when the man was called to the police station just for texting his wife while their divorce case was going on in a family court.

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Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas gave the order. He said the government must pay the compensation within two months. The order also states that the government can later recover this money from the SI according to the law.

If there's a delay in payment, an 8% interest will be charged. The commission has asked the State Police Chief and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department to submit an action-taken report within two months.

This whole issue started on October 9, 2023, at the Chirayinkeezhu Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram. The complaint was filed by Sreenath, who lives in Chirayinkeezhu Kurakkada.

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The commission first asked for an investigation report from the Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief. That report actually confirmed that the SI got 'provoked' during a conversation with Sreenath and sprayed some liquid on his face, causing a burning sensation in his eyes. However, the report claimed there was no proof of physical assault.

Not satisfied, the commission then handed over the investigation to its own team, led by a Superintendent of Police. During this probe, police witnesses said that Sreenath came out of the SI's room crying and was asking where the washbasin was. Sreenath also told doctors at the Medical College and an eye hospital that he was pepper-sprayed. The doctor who examined him noted that his eyes were red and said this could happen from a pepper spray attack.

The SI, however, has denied all these allegations. But based on the evidence, the report concluded that there was a 'serious lapse' on the SI's part. It was also mentioned that departmental disciplinary action has been initiated against him, and the Irinjalakuda DySP has been asked to conduct a verbal inquiry.

In his final order, Justice Alexander Thomas clearly stated that Sreenath's human rights were violated.

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