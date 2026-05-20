Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed PM Modi's gift of 'Melody' toffees to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni as a 'sweet' diplomatic gesture. The gift acknowledged the 'Melodi' social media trend, celebrating the friendship between the two leaders.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday shared a "sweet" moment of international diplomacy, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of gifting the iconic Indian "Melody" toffee to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

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In a post on X, Rijiju praised the interaction, describing it as a blend of India's traditional sweetness and the warmth of diplomatic relations. "Sweetness of Bharat and warmth of diplomacy!! Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's thoughtful gift of the iconic "Melody" toffee to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni turned a simple gesture into a memorable moment of friendship and smiles," the Union Minister wrote in his post.

The 'Melodi' Moment

The exchange, which took place on the sidelines of their recent bilateral engagement, has garnered significant attention on social media. Rijiju's tweet comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the 'Melody moment' to life, gifting his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, a set of 'Melody' toffees. Melodi is a term on social media used to highlight the good friendship between PM Modi and Meloni. Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend.

Modi, Meloni Meet in Rome

PM Modi met Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit. They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship.

Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour. (ANI)