Bathery police have arrested a young man for sexually harassing a woman who was walking home. The accused, who was on a bike, was identified and tracked down with the help of CCTV footage from the area. Police acted quickly after reviewing the visuals and took him into custody for further legal proceedings.

Sulthan Bathery: Police have arrested 20-year-old Muhammed Fasal for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who was walking home in the evening on the 17th of this month. According to the complaint, the woman was returning home when the accused, who was on a two-wheeler, allegedly followed her on the road. He is said to have misbehaved with her and shouted obscene remarks before fleeing from the spot, leaving her distressed.

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Following the complaint, the Bathery police registered a case and immediately launched an investigation into the incident. Officers examined CCTV footage from nearby shops and residential areas to identify the suspect and track his movement. Based on the visuals and supporting evidence, the police were able to trace and locate the accused.

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The 20-year-old was taken into custody yesterday and brought in for questioning. After his arrest, he was produced before the court. The court has remanded him to judicial custody, pending further investigation into the case.

Police officials stated that swift action was taken to ensure the safety of the victim and to prevent similar incidents in the area. They also confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and more details will be collected as the case progresses.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents, with many calling for increased surveillance and stronger safety measures in public areas, especially during evening hours. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to the police.

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