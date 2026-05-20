Keralam's new cabinet portfolios are out. CM VD Satheesan retains Finance, Ports, and Law. Ramesh Chennithala is the new Home Minister, K Muraleedharan gets Health, and P K Kunhalikutty will head the Industries & Commerce department.

The Keralam government has officially released the notification for the allocation of portfolios among its cabinet members, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan retaining several key departments and senior leaders being assigned significant charges. As per the official notification, Chief Minister VD Satheesan will oversee Finance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Ports, Law, Pollution Control, Airports, Metro Rail, and Railways.

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Senior Leaders' Portfolios

Veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala has been entrusted with the crucial Home portfolio, along with Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons, and Coir.

In other major appointments, K Muraleedharan has been assigned the Health and Medical Education department, which also includes Ayush, Drugs Control, and Devaswoms.

Senior leader P K Kunhalikutty will head the Industries & Commerce department, while also managing start-ups, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, mining and geology, handlooms and textiles.

Other Cabinet Ministers

Sunny Joseph has been given charge of Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs, and ANERT, while A P Anilkumar will oversee Land Revenue, Survey and Land Records, and Land Reforms.

The portfolio for Tourism and Culture, including the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), has been allocated to P C Vishnunadh.

M Liju will handle Co-operation and Excise, while Roji M John has been given charge of Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (except specialised ones), the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP).

T Siddique has been named the Minister for Agriculture, Soil Survey & Soil Conservation, the Kerala Agricultural University and the Warehousing Corporation.

For the welfare of marginalised communities, K A Thulasi will lead the Development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backwards Classes.

Bindhu Krishna has been assigned the portfolios of Labour, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives, Women & Child Development and Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University.

O J Janeesh will look after Sports, Youth Affairs, Zoos, Archaeology and Museums.

The notification further states that N Samsudheen will handle General Education, Wakf and Hajj Pilgrimage, and Minority Welfare.

K M Shaji has been given the charge of Panchayat and Rural Development, while P K Basheer will head the Public Works Department (PWD).

V E Abdul Gafoor has been allocated Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, and Social Justice.

Mons Joseph will handle Irrigation, and Anoop Jacob has been assigned Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology.

Rounding off the cabinet, Shibu Baby John will take charge of Forests & Wildlife Protection, and C P John has been appointed as the Minister for Road Transport, Motor Vehicles, and Water Transport. (ANI)