Police in Patna detained aspirants of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 who were protesting to demand the exam notification. Authorities cited the protest was unauthorized, while aspirants condemned the police's harsh methods.

The Bihar Police on Wednesday detained aspirants of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 protesting outside the Patna College, demanding the release of the examination notification for the Bihar Public Service Commission. Police were seen dragging the protestors and detaining them in vans. Speaking with ANI, the protestors expressed agitation over the police action and said, "Look at the kind of behaviour that is being done with the students..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Justify Action

Meanwhile, Patna City DSP Rajesh Ranjan said that the protest was organised without any permission, adding that the Principal of the Patna college had released a circular informing of an ongoing examination a day before the protest. He said that the police were deployed at the college to prevent "unauthorised assembly" from external students there after a tip-off was recieved regarding individuals intending to gather there. He said that the police is closely monitoring the situation and is engaged in relieving the traffic congestion caused by the protest. "Examinations are currently underway across various departments at Patna College today. The Principal of the College had issued a circular regarding this just yesterday... We wish to ensure that external students or outsiders do not congregate there. Consequently, we are maintaining law and order to ensure that the examinations proceed peacefully and without any disruptions, that there are no traffic jams, and that examinees can arrive and take their exams without facing any difficulties. As a result, we are deployed here to ensure that no unauthorised assembly takes place within the Patna College campus that could lead to any disturbances... People have been detained from various locations within the area... We have no information indicating that any permission regarding the protest was obtained. We received a tip-off that these individuals intended to gather at Patna College. However, the Principal had explicitly clarified yesterday that--given the ongoing examinations at the institution--external students or outsiders would not be permitted to gather there... We are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure that--despite the current traffic congestion--traffic flow returns to its normal pace," he said.

Previous Protests Over TRE 3.0

Similar protests were seen last year after the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) TRE 3.0 exam results, in which candidates were concerned about vacant posts and issues with the declaration of results. The issue at hand stemmed from the BPSC TRE 3.0 examination, for which 87,774 posts were advertised. However, only 66,000 results were declared, leaving 21,000 vacancies unexplained. Aspirants were particularly concerned after noticing that the published results included duplications, with one student appearing on three different lists.

In March, BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0 aspirants protested for over 50 days in Patna. The protesters were demanding a resolution regarding discrepancies in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) TRE 3.0 exam results, in which candidates were concerned about vacant posts and issues with the declaration of results. In the BPSC TRE 3.0 examination, 87,774 posts were advertised. However, only 66,000 results were declared, leaving 21,000 vacancies unexplained. Aspirants were particularly concerned after noticing that the published results included duplications, with one student appearing on three different lists.

At the time, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan met with a delegation of BPSC aspirants and heard their grievances, assuring them of issuing necessary instructions to the relevant authorities. The matter also reached the Supreme Court; however, the court refused to interfere and dismissed the plea that raised allegations regarding the BPSC preliminary examination. (ANI)