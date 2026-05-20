Kerala Tragedy: A 64-year-old man, Lambodharan, was found burnt to death inside his house in Kannampally, Thanneermukkom. Locals discovered the body on Wednesday morning after noticing smoke. Police suspect the fire may have been a tragic accident and are probing the exact cause of the incident.

Cherthala: An elderly man has been found dead in his house in Kannampally, Thanneermukkom. The deceased has been identified as 64-year-old Lambodharan. He was found burnt to death.

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Locals were the first to find his body on Wednesday morning. According to the Mararikulam Police, the body is about two days old. Lambodharan's body and the plastic-covered bed he was sleeping on were found in a charred condition.

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Police believe it was a tragic accident. Power cuts are a regular problem in this area at night. They suspect that Lambodharan, who reportedly had some memory issues, might have lit a candle during a power outage and placed it under his bed. This likely caused the fire. His stomach area and the bed were partially burnt.

Police have ruled out any foul play in his death. Lambodharan had been living alone for the past five years after his wife passed away. Neighbours said that his married daughter would visit him from time to time.

After a post-mortem at Vandanam Medical College Hospital, his body was cremated in the compound of his house.

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