Kerala's first destination wedding to take place at Shangumugham Beach tomorrow

The state's first wedding destination center near Shangumugham Beach, prepared by the Department of Tourism, is set for its first wedding ceremony on November 30.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state's first wedding destination center at the beach park near Shangumugham Beach is being prepared under the Department of Tourism. The first wedding will take place on November 30. With the introduction of the wedding destination center, the scenic charm of Shangumugham Beach is poised to become a backdrop for joyous celebrations of love and union.

Kerala: Raft carrying panchayat members capsizes soon after inauguration in Alappuzha (WATCH)

Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism, PA Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the wedding destination centre on November 17. The minister said that big changes are being made in the field of tourism in the state and Kerala has received an investment of Rs 15,000 crore through the tourism investors meeting.

The wedding is held in an open hall with the backdrop of the ocean. The state is set to embrace the trend of new-gen weddings, reminiscent of those seen in movies and international locales, with the inauguration of a wedding destination center at Shangumukham. The establishment of this center eliminates the need for locals to travel to destinations like Thailand and Bali for their dream weddings. The District Tourism Development Cooperative Society is taking charge of the management of this venture.

The tourism department has earmarked a total of Rs 6 crore, including Rs 4 crore from the government and an additional Rs 2 crore for private participation as part of the Shangumugham Urban Beach Development. This initiative aims to transform Shangumugham into a vibrant tourist hotspot, offering not only picturesque wedding settings.

Shangumugham is now emerging as the next nightlife spot for Thiruvananthapuram people. The preparations have started for tomorrow's wedding. The center will offer accommodation facilities, seafood, and Kerala dishes for visitors. The project is implemented by involving world-class event managers.