Kerala: Raft carrying panchayat members capsizes soon after inauguration in Alappuzha (WATCH)

The raft capsized during the inauguration ceremony at Alappuzha. The Karuvatta Panchayat president, Vice President, and locals were standing at the raft during the inauguration and fell into the water.

Alappuzha: The raft capsized during the inauguration ceremony at Alappuzha. The incident took place on Tuesday. The Karuvatta Panchayat president, Vice President, and locals were standing at the raft during the inauguration and fell into the water. No casualties have been reported yet.

Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies

The raft was constructed by joining four barrels and securing a platform into it. One land of the raft was constructed in the Panchayat president's ward and the other land in the Vice president's ward. The raft started its journey from one side to another, however on the way back the raft capsized as more people had boarded, leading to the incident that plunged the raft into the water.

No one was injured during the incident. The mobile phone of the Panchayat president and Vice president fell into the water during the incident.