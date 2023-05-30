Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala-run ANERT launches mega project to make its capital largest solar city in India

    In order to implement a central government programme that was introduced last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Smart City Mission, the Kerala government-run Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) today opened a three-day expo where the public can see, learn about, and buy various solar energy systems.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A senior official of a state-run organization said that the Kerala government on Tuesday began an ambitious scheme to convert each rooftop in Thiruvananthapuram into a solar energy production station.

    Through this project, the state capital is expected to become one of the largest 'solar cities' in the country.

    "The solar city project aims to meet all power requirements of a city from renewable energy sources. In Thiruvananthapuram, we have identified the potential for the production of 800 MW solar energy. We have identified three lakh buildings suitable for installation through the creation of a solar atlas," Narendra Nath Velluri, Director of ANERT, told PTI.

    According to Velluri, 600 government buildings have already started installing solar panels, 150 of which were dedicated on Tuesday.

    He added that the remaining government buildings would be commissioned within one or two months.
    According to the official, 700 MW of solar energy might be generated if people volunteer to put solar panels on the three lakh private buildings listed.

    "The state government is responsible for the implementation of the project. The Kerala government is also incentivising those who opt for the renewable energy option by owning up to four per cent of the interest on bank loans to purchase solar systems," Velluri said.

    PM Modi recently proclaimed Modhera, a small tourist town in Gujarat with only a 10 MW output potential, as a fully solar town. The first city to execute this on such a huge scale will be Thiruvananthapuram. At the same time, Gandhinagar in Gujarat is also tackling this, he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

