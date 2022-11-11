Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Three men in Greater Noida assault restaurant employee over long wait for food

    A viral video showing customers mercilessly thrashing a hotel staffer over the delay in their food order has emerged on social media. The shocking incident occurred in Ansal Plaza mall in Greater Noida, and three men were arrested after the staff registered a police complaint.

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    A shocking video footage from Greater Noida has surfaced online. The footage shows three men sitting at a table waiting for their food, mercilessly beating a restaurant waiter, infuriated by the wait. The incident occurred on Wednesday (Nov 9) night at around 10:30 pm at Ansal Plaza's Zauk restaurant. The restaurant's CCTV camera captured the incident, which went viral on social media.

    Subsequently, the three men were held. According to reports, the men have been recognised as Manoj, Rravesh and Krish, residents of Dadri.

    The video shows a group of men waiting for their ordered food. Moments later, one of the agitated men walks towards the counter and thrashes the restaurant employee, who is busy working on his computer. The angry man also grabs the staff by his neck and drags him away. Not just that, the men also attacked and kicked the worker outside the restaurant.

    After the incident, the injured restaurant employee was shifted to the hospital. He was given medicines, was not severely injured, and is stable now.

    According to sources, all three accused went to the eatery for dinner and ordered chicken biryani. After waiting for a while, a server named Altaaf informed them that the biryani was over. After listing this, an individual lost his cool and thrashed the waiter. The Knowledge Park police have registered a case under IPC sections 323 (punishment for causing hurt) and 147 (punishment for rioting). Watch the video.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
