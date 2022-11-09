Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chai ice cream bizarre combination leaves netizens disgusted; watch video

    A culinary enthusiast chose to take a step further into the fusion world and mix chai and ice cream. The bizarre food combination has gone viral on social media.
     

    Chai ice cream bizarre combination leaves netizens disgusted; watch video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 6:29 PM IST

    Street vendors are becoming increasingly popular for their unusual fusion dishes of various delicacies. There are many risks in preparing such fusion dishes because some strange food trends are praised online while others are usually ridiculed online.

    One such bizarre combination of chai and ice cream has disgusted netizens recently on the Internet. However, if you are searching for weird food combinations, you are in the right place.

    Also Read: Old Monk flavoured tea; Goa roadside vendor's bizarre combination goes viral: Watch

    Have you ever thought of having ice cream and chai simultaneously? Undoubtedly, all chai lovers might be thinking of finding the person who has come up with this weird idea of mixing the two most beloved things individually. 

    However, the culinary enthusiast decided to take the fusion food to the next level and mix chai and ice cream to create a unique dessert beyond your imagination. 

    The video starts with the vendor pouring tea on the ice cream-making platform. After this, he adds two small cups of milk and some cocoa syrup. Mixing the ingredients properly, the vendor adds a dash of chocolate syrup. The culinary enthusiast mix all the ingredients. Finally, he spreads it out correctly and freezes it for a couple of minutes before scraping it from the platform as an ice cream roll.  

    Facebook user Mi_nashikkar posted this video on October 11, gaining over 883K views and 6.8K comments.

    While many social media users were delighted by this Indo-Thai twisted dessert, a few others were offended by the idea. A user wrote, "Nowadays people do anything, and think they can sell it and make money nonsense." Another person commented, "Please harpic ice cream with lizol combo try krna next time." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Man photographs pregnant spider found in his house; get incredible images; watch here

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video of driving test in China leaves internet stunned: Watch-tgy

    Video of driving test in China leaves internet stunned: Watch

    Old Monk flavoured tea; Goa roadside vendor's bizarre combination goes viral: Watch - gps

    Old Monk flavoured tea; Goa roadside vendor's bizarre combination goes viral: Watch

    25 year old man s post after getting fired from Twitter goes viral Check out gcw

    25-year-old man's post after getting fired from Twitter goes viral; Check out

    Man photographs pregnant spider found in his house; get incredible images; watch here - gps

    Man photographs pregnant spider found in his house; get incredible images; watch here

    Watch Python swallows deer in seconds; terrifying video leaves netizens stunned-tgy

    Watch: Python swallows deer in seconds; terrifying video leaves netizens stunned

    Recent Stories

    Mega Meta layoff From visa to healthcare pay how the firm will help fired employees gcw

    Mega Meta layoff: From visa to healthcare pay, how the firm will help fired employees

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Who among Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik would get the nod? Rohit Sharma answers-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Who among Pant/Karthik would get the nod? Rohit answers

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi all set for BAFTA Awards; read report RBA

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi all set for BAFTA Awards; read report

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Key instructions for November 12 exam released; check here - adt

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Key instructions for November 12 exam released; know details

    Factors that can affect your weight loss journey sur

    Factors that can affect your weight loss journey

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon