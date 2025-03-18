Public Health and Water Summit in Lucknow: A deep dive into Mahakumbh’s global impact

Read Full Article

A Public Health and Water Summit will be held in Lucknow on March 19, focusing on the remarkable success of Mahakumbh and the visionary management of the Yogi government. The event will bring together renowned scientists, water experts, environmentalists, and representatives from various government and non-governmental organizations nationwide.

The innovative measures taken for cleanliness, water supply, health services, and devotee convenience at Mahakumbh have gained global attention for the first time.

Under the Yogi government’s leadership, initiatives such as water resource management, Ganga cleanliness, modern technology integration, and disaster preparedness were effectively executed with support from Namami Gange and the Rural Water Supply Department.

The summit will explore public health, water resource management, and environmental sustainability, highlighting how modern techniques and coordinated efforts ensured a seamless experience for crores of devotees while maintaining the purity of the Ganga.

During Mahakumbh, the Yogi government took significant steps under the Namami Gange Mission to ensure clean and uninterrupted water flow in the Ganga. Key initiatives included ghat cleaning, sewage treatment plants, bio-toilets, and an advanced waste management system, making this Mahakumbh the cleanest and most divine in history.

The summit will also see participation from NGOs, social workers, researchers, and policymakers, who will analyze the government’s efforts and offer insights for organizing such grand events in the future.

Mahakumbh’s success has sparked discussions worldwide, and events like this summit are giving global recognition to the Uttar Pradesh government’s policies and innovations, setting new benchmarks for future large-scale religious and cultural gatherings.

