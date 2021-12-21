  • Facebook
    Kerala private bus operators go on indefinite strike from today over delay in announcing hike in bus fares

    The demands of the bus operators, which are kept forward but have not yet been met, include a rise in the price of student tickets, diesel subsidy from the state government in wake of high prices of diesel, and a relaxation in road tax among others.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 1:59 PM IST
    Thiruvananthapuram: Upset by the delay in announcing a hike in bus fares even after Transport Minister Antony Raju’s discussions with the stakeholders, private bus operators in Kerala have called an indefinite strike from today (Tuesday).

    Lawrence Babu, the chairman of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF), addressing a press convention earlier this month, had said that the state authorities has been ignoring a dialogue with the personal bus operators on the problem for over a month.

    “We have demanded an increase in student concession fare, relaxation in road tax, and a general fare hike in proportion to the rise in expenses. However, the government has been delaying the decision for more than a month and ignoring our problems,” said Lawrence Babu.

    The demands of the bus operators, which are kept forward but have not yet been met, include a rise in the price of student tickets, diesel subsidy from the state government in wake of high prices of diesel, and a relaxation in road tax among others.

    The Minister had earlier held talks with private bus owners, students’ unions as well as the Justice M Ramachandran Commission -- a single-man commission tasked with finding ways to address problems in the sector.

    Previously, the bus operators called off their strike on November 9 against low ticket prices, after they held a meeting with Kerala transport minister Antony Raju, according to a report by Livemint.

    Raju requested them to withdraw the strike by saying that their demands will be considered by the government. Issuing a statement, the bus operators association in the Kottayam city said Antony Raju assured them that their demands will be considered, and further meetings will take place before November 18, according to the report.

    According to a report by Onmanorama, the personal bus operators identified that the indefinite strike from Tuesday has been known as they aren’t in a place to proceed their providers due to the exorbitant prices of gasoline and upkeep.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 1:59 PM IST
