    Kerala: Policeman killed after PCR vehicle crashes into lamp post in Thiruvananthapuram

    A police control room vehicle lost control and crashed into a high-mast lamp post killing police official Ajaykumar in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Oct 1).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A police control room vehicle lost control and crashed into a high-mast lamp post mounted on a divider killing a policeman on Sunday (Oct 1) at Palayam in the capital city. Ajayakumar, an official at the police control room died in the mishap. 

    There were three people in the vehicle. Driver Akhil, SI Vijayakumar and Ajayakumar in the back seat were in the vehicle. The deceased Ajaykumar is a native of Amaravila. According to reports, the accident happened at 5.50 am. After last night's night patrolling, they were on their way to a petrol pump. Ajayakumar was sleeping at the time of the accident and had not worn a seat belt. The impact of the crash broke the window of the jeep and he fell forward and hit the post. The cop suffered severe chest and head injuries and died at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. 

    The Cantonment police are investigating the incident. The other two policemen have suffered minor injuries.

    Also read: Kerala: Car plunges into river killing 2 doctors in Ernakulam; 3 injured

    Earlier today, in another accident, a car plunged into the river near Gothuruth killing two doctors and injuring three others. The deceased have been identified as Dr. Advaith and Dr. Ajmal, who worked at a private hospital in Kodungallur. Other than the doctors, there were three other passengers in the car: a male nurse, an MBBS student, and another doctor. After attending Dr. Advaith's birthday celebration, the five persons were heading back to their house. The accident reportedly took place at 12.30 am on Sunday (Oct 1).

    According to reports, the driver was using Google Maps to reach the destination. The MBBS student who narrowly escaped claimed that the driver thought it was a waterlogged road and drove the car without stopping.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
