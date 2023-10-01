Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Car plunges into river killing 2 doctors in Ernakulam; 3 injured

    A car plunged into the river near Gothuruth, Ernakulam in the wee hours of Sunday (Oct 1), killing two doctors and injuring three others. The deceased have been identified as Dr. Advaith and Dr. Ajmal. It is reported that they were using Google Map to reach the destination. 

    Kochi: In a tragic accident, a car plunged into the river near Gothuruth killing two doctors and injuring three others. The deceased have been identified as Dr. Advaith and Dr. Ajmal, who worked at a private hospital in Kodungallur. Other than the doctors, there were three other passengers in the car: a male nurse, an MBBS student, and another doctor. After attending Dr. Advaith's birthday celebration, the five persons were heading back to their house.

    According to reports, the driver was using Google Maps to reach the destination. The MBBS student who narrowly escaped claimed that the driver thought it was a waterlogged road and drove the car without stopping. They were on the wrong path, and the poor lighting and constant rain made the ride dangerous.

    The accident reportedly took place at 12.30 am on Sunday (Oct 1).  Locals rescued three people including the girl who was a medical student. The car door was open. Locals and fire brigade immediately started a rescue operation but could not save two people. Three people were taken to the hospital. The police informed that their health condition had improved.

    The bodies of Dr Advaith and Dr Ajmal were found floating in the river. The deceased bodies were pulled from the river by the Scuba crew. The bodies have been sent to the private hospital where the two work
     

