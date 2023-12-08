Kerala: Police to seek 5-day custody of Dr Ruwais over doctor death case

The police will seek five-day custody for Ruwais over the suicide of Dr Shahna, aiming to gather evidence for filing a charge sheet on time. The health department has suspended Ruwais, a PG doctor in the Ortho department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Thiruvananthapuram: The police will seek five-day custody for Ruwais over the suicide of Dr Shahna, aiming to gather evidence for filing a charge sheet on time. The college, teachers, and students organised a commemoration for Dr. Shahna, who committed suicide over dowry, on Tuesday (Dec 5). It was on the fourth day without Shahna that her classmates and teachers came to the stage to share her memories.

Meanwhile, the remand report against Dr Ruwais was released by the police on Thursday. The police said that the cause of death was due to the pressure exerted by Ruwais demanding dowry. Shahna's suicide note said that Ruwais cheated on her by asking for dowry for marriage. The remand report stated that the details of Ruwais were written on the back side of the OP ticket.

Shahna wrote on the OP ticket that ' I would not be able to pay one and a half kilos gold and acres of land. I am ending my life due to their desire for dowry and is asking so much money for his sister and I have been cheated'. The police arrested Ruwais based on this suicide note. The relationship between Ruwais and Shahna had reached the point of engagement. However, Ruwais pressured Shahna by asking for a huge dowry. The police found that Shahna, who was under severe stress, committed suicide because she could not bear it.

The police have sent the accused mobile phone for a cyber examination. The police said that the phone was checked but the chats and messages were deleted. The police have decided to send the phone for cyber examination for a detailed examination, including a WhatsApp chat.

It was reported that following the death of Shahna, the medical college police initially refrained from clarifying Ruwais's role. Initially, the police stated that Ruwais's name was not in the suicide note and withheld information about dowry demands. Subsequently, amid growing public discussion, the police expressed readiness to file a case against Ruwais. Ruwais, facing accusations in a rape case, has been remanded by the court.

Meanwhile, based on the report of the Director of the Women and Child Development Department, the health department has suspended Ruwais, a PG doctor in the Ortho department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Further action will be taken against Ruwais.