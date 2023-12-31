Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police, Excise issue instructions for safe New Year celebrations; Check

    The hotels and the restaurants hosting DJ parties have been instructed to seek excise permission in advance. The police have set up security as part of the New Year celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police and the excise officials have come with instructions to ensure safe New Year celebrations in the state. The hotels and the restaurants hosting DJ parties have been instructed to seek excise permission in advance. The Excise intelligence has warned that cities including Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram should be especially vigilant during New Year Eve celebrations. The police have set up security as part of the New Year celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram.

    As part of the New Year celebrations, the police are making strong security arrangements in the city. 1500 police officers have been assigned for security at the places where the celebrations are taking place. The New Year celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram are mainly centered on Shangumugam, Kovalam, and Varkala beaches. The police have set up special security in Manaveeyam Veedhi as the celebrations are scheduled to end after 12 am.

    The security will also be tightened in hotels, resorts, malls, and clubs. There will be strict police checking to monitor the problems caused by driving under the influence of alcohol, excessive speed, driving practices, etc. To ensure the safety of women and children, male and female police officers will conduct inspections at the event places. The police have decided to strengthen patrolling at important junctions. DJ parties will be controlled to prevent drug use and celebrations will be allowed until 12 am.

    Meanwhile, Traffic Assistant Commissioner Johnson said that restrictions have been imposed in the city limits of Kozhikode on New Year's Eve. As per new restrictions, no goods vehicles will have access to enter Kozhikode city today. Vehicles, including cars, traveling with only a driver without other passengers will also be restricted from entering the city.
     

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
