    Kerala: Patient assaults woman doctor during treatment in hospital

    A patient reportedly hit a woman doctor at Thalassery General Hospital in the wee hours of Monday. Dr Amritha has lodged a complaint against patient Mahesh, a native of Koduvally. The doctor also alleged that he was drunk.

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

    Kannur: In yet another case of violence against doctors, a patient reportedly hit a woman doctor at Thalassery General Hospital in the wee hours of Monday. Dr Amritha Ragi has lodged a complaint against Mahesh, a native of Koduvally. The incident happened at 2.30 am on Monday. 

    Mahesh was brought to the hospital after an accident late Sunday night. He allegedly hit the doctor while attending him and also verbally abused the doctor. Dr. Amritha Ragi also alleged that he was drunk. 

    Following the complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation. 

    Meanwhile, the doctors will go on strike in Thalassery in the afternoon to protest against the attack on the doctor.

    Kerala had earlier witnessed a tragic incident where Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death by a patient Sandeep. The news had shaken the state as this was the first such incident. 

    The accused Sandeep (42) was a UP school teacher and a native of Pooyappally. Dr Vandana (23) was a house surgeon at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital. She had stab wounds to her back and abdomen, according to the doctors who treated her at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to the extensive internal injuries they produced, this turned out to be fatal. 

    (More details to follow...)
     

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
