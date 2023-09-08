Puthuppally byelection result 2023 LIVE: UDF leads with 10500 votes

Puthuppally byelection result 2023 LIVE: The counting of votes began at 8.00 am today. Keep refreshing the page for LIVE updates.

9.40 AM: UDF leads with 10500 votes

9.32 AM: Chandy Oommen is leading with 8509 votes.

9.30 AM: According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, in round 1 of counting, UDF is leading with 5699 votes, followed by the LDF with 2883 votes and BJP with 476 votes.

9:22 AM: 7211 lead for UDF

9: 19 AM: Chandy Oommen leads by 6698 votes

9.14 AM: UDF leads by 6212 votes

9.10 AM: Chandy Oommen leads by 5920 votes

9.05 AM: UDF crosses 5000 votes

9.00 AM: Chandy Oommen crosses by 3100 leads

8.58 AM: Chandy Oomeen crosses his father Oomeen Chandy's lead in Ayarkunnam

8: 52 AM: UDF candidate Chandy Oommen leads in Ayarkunnam Panchayat

8.48 AM: EVM votes to begin shortly

8: 46AM: LDF candidate Jaick. C . Thomas trails by 1078 votes

8.45 AM: Chandy Oommen leads with a margin of 420 votes

8.39 AM: UDF: 503 votes , LDF : 366 votes , NDA: 50 votes

8.34 AM : UDF leads by 112 votes

8.29 AM: Chandy Oommen leads by 102 votes

8.25 AM: Chandy Oommen leads with 6 points during first 15 minutes of postal counting

8.12 AM: Counting of votes begins after slight delay

8.03 AM: Jaick C. Thomas of the LDF will witness the results from the CPM District Committee Office, while Chandy Oommen of the UDF will observe them from his ancestral house. Lijin Lal, the BJP candidate, will watch the election from the party's District Committee office.

7.58 AM: Chandy Oommen will secure a record margin in Puthuppally: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

7.58 AM: In 2021, UDF's Oommen Chandy (63,372) defeated Jaick C Thomas (54,328) in the constituency by a margin of 9,044 votes.

7.55 AM: LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas expresses hope in emerging victorius

7.50 AM: All eyes on Puthuppally; Verdict today

The Puthuppally byelection verdict will be known today as the counting of votes will begin from 8 am.

