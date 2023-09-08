Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puthuppally by-election results: UDF vs LDF - who will emerge victorious? Verdict today

    The Puthuppally byelection was necessitated following the demise of Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in July. The byelection took place on September 5 and the counting of votes will take place today (Sep 8).

    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Kottayam: The final wait for the outcome of a crucial political contest between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Puthuppally is about to come to an end. The counting of votes will begin at 8.00 am on Friday (Sep 8). The LDF is hoping for an unexpected triumph while the UDF is sure of winning by a margin of 30,000 votes or more. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance is optimistic that it will increase its percentage of the vote.

    On a total of 20 tables, the ballots will be counted: 14 for electronic voting machines, 5 for postal ballots, and 1 for service votes made using the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS). The postal votes will be counted first, then the service votes, and so on. Beginning with Ayarkkunnam grama panchayat, there will be 13 rounds of counting the votes from the electronic voting machines. Votes made in Akalakunnam, Kooroppada, Manarcaud, Pampady, Puthuppally, Meenadom, and Vakathanam grama panchayats will be counted after the votes cast in Ayarkunnam in the first two rounds. Five Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) units will then be chosen at random to count the ballot slips.

     

    Axis My India exit poll predicts that the UDF will have a good victory in the Puthuppally by-election. The result of the survey is that UDF candidate Chandy Oommen will get 53 percent of the total votes cast. It is predicted that LDF candidate Jaick C. Thomas will get 39 percent of the vote and BJP candidate Lijin Lal will get 5 percent of the vote.

    Of the 1,76,412 registered voters, 1,28,624 voted in Puthuppally on September 5, according to official statistics. In total, there were 64,084 male voters, 64,538 female voters, and 2 transgender voters. 

    Due to the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister and staunch Congress member Oommen Chandy in July of this year, a byelection was necessitated. Almost a month after his passing, the by-election was declared. LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas cast his vote at Kaniyamkunnu UP school. UDF candidate Chandy Oommen cast his vote at Georgian school, Puthuppally. The Kottayam district president of the BJP, G Lijinlal, is contesting in the byelection. In addition to these, there are three independent candidates and one Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate competing for election.

