Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puthuppally bypoll result: 'Only sympathy wave'... Kerala CPI(M)general secretary MV Govindan on UDF's win

    Puthuppally bypoll result: The CPI(M) has accepted the defeat in the byelection in Puthuppally constituency. UDF candidate Chandy Oommen won the byelection by a margin of more than 36,000 votes on Friday (Sep 8). CPM state secretary M V Govindan said a  'sympathy wave' helped Congress to win.

    Puthuppally bypoll result: 'Only sympathy wave'... Kerala CPM general secretary MV Govindan on UDF's win anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday (Sep 8) said a sympathy wave helped UDF candidate Chandy Oommen win the Puthuppally by-election. He refuted the opposition's claim that the decision was a condemnation by the public against LDF's misgovernance. 

    Also read: Puthupally bypoll result: Chandy Oommen, the son who kept the legacy alive

    "Chandy Oommen himself referred to his victory as his 13th victory. This (sympathy) component is beyond debate. Since the byelection was held directly following Oommen Chandy's passing, it was anticipated that UDF would win. Thus, the sympathy wave helped the front," said Govindan.

    It raises doubt as to whether the saffron party has supported the UDF, he added, pointing out the sharp decline in the BJP's vote share. The CPM leader stated that the byelection results shouldn't be seen as the public's disapproval of the LDF government. In a statement to the media, the CPM secretary admitted defeat while making bold projections about how they would win over voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Chandy Oommen, the candidate for the Congress-led UDF, won the byelection by a margin of more than 36,000 votes on Friday, according to sources with the Election Commission, retaining the Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kerala. Even in its strongholds, the CPM-led LDF lost ground, and when the votes were finally counted, BJP candidate Lijin Lal was nowhere to be found.

    UDF won by 36,454 votes and gained a total of 78,098 votes. LDF's Jaick C Thomas earned 41,644 votes while the BJP's Ligin Lal gained 6,447 votes. The 37-year-old candidate, who was clearly riding a sympathy wave, not only won comfortably but also created history by outpacing his late father's lead of 33,255 during the 2011 Kerala assembly elections.

    Also read: Puthuppally byelection result 2023: Chandy Oommen leads UDF to victory

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Pre-Summit briefing: Under Modi's leadership, G20 taken to grassroot level in every state; key highlights AJR

    G20 Pre-Summit briefing: Under Modi's leadership, G20 taken to grassroot level in every state; key highlights

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 345 September 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 345 September 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi changes cover photo of X to Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi changes cover photo of X to Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam

    G20 Summit 2023: From Digital India Zone to Crafts Bazaar - WATCH unique experiences for delegates snt

    G20 Summit 2023: From Digital India Zone to Crafts Bazaar - WATCH unique experiences for delegates

    Puthuppally byelection result 2023: 'Victory of my father...' UDF's Chandy Oommen responds to media rkn

    Puthuppally byelection result 2023: 'Victory of my father...' UDF's Chandy Oommen responds to media

    Recent Stories

    Triple Negative Breast Cancer: Characteristics, treatment options, and emerging therapies RBA

    Triple-Negative Breast Cancer: Characteristics, treatment options, and emerging therapies

    Rose to Lavender Basil 7 plants you can easily grow from leaves gcw eai

    Rose to Lavender: 7 plants you can easily grow from leaves

    G20 Pre-Summit briefing: Under Modi's leadership, G20 taken to grassroot level in every state; key highlights AJR

    G20 Pre-Summit briefing: Under Modi's leadership, G20 taken to grassroot level in every state; key highlights

    See Viral Pics: Barack Obama's daughter Sasha in skimpy bikini, smoking amid his gay sex row go viral snt

    See Viral Pics: Barack Obama's daughter Sasha in skimpy bikini, smoking amid his gay sex row go viral

    Nivin Pauly's movie ' Action Hero Biju' gears up for its sequel rkn

    Nivin Pauly's movie ' Action Hero Biju' gears up for its sequel

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon