Kerala News LIVE: KSRTC bus meets with accident in Palakkad's Attappady

Kerala news LIVE: A KSRTC bus met with an accident in Attappady in Palakkad after its rear tire came loose and tilted to one side. The passengers in the state-run bus escaped with minor injuries.

10.04 AM: Maharaja's College forged certificate case: Ernakulam police yet to hand over the case to Agali police

The Agali police claimed that the Ernakulam police have not yet handed over the Maharaja's College forged certificate case to them. If the case is obtained, further action will be taken as per the instructions of Palakkad SP, said Agali police.

9.50 AM: KSRTC bus meets with accident in Palakkad's Attappady

A KSRTC bus met with an accident in Attappady in Palakkad after its rear tire came loose and tilted to one side. The passengers in the state-run bus escaped with minor injuries.

9.10 AM: KFON violated Make In India criteria by using Chinese cable wires, claims AG report

According to the Auditor General report, Kerala's dream project K-FON has violated the tender condition of complying with the Make in India criteria as 70 percent of the cable wires were imported from China.

8.58 AM: Man kills six-year-old daughter in Alappuzha

A man identified as Mahesh (38) hacked his six-year-old daughter Nakshatra to death in Alappuzha on Wednesday evening. He is currently in police custody.

8.20 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan embarks on an 8-day trip to US, Cuba

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team have left for the US to attend the Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha on Thursday (June 8) from Thiruvananthapuram on an Emirates flight at 4.35 am. Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Speaker AN Shamseer are also accompanying the Chief Minister.