Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: KSRTC bus meets with accident in Palakkad's Attappady

    Kerala news LIVE: A KSRTC bus met with an accident in Attappady in Palakkad after its rear tire came loose and tilted to one side. The passengers in the state-run bus escaped with minor injuries.

    Kerala news LIVE 8 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    10.04 AM: Maharaja's College forged certificate case: Ernakulam police yet to hand over the case to Agali police

    The Agali police claimed that the Ernakulam police have not yet handed over the Maharaja's College forged certificate case to them. If the case is obtained, further action will be taken as per the instructions of Palakkad SP, said Agali police.

    9.50 AM: KSRTC bus meets with accident in Palakkad's Attappady

    A KSRTC bus met with an accident in Attappady in Palakkad after its rear tire came loose and tilted to one side. The passengers in the state-run bus escaped with minor injuries.

    9.10 AM: KFON violated Make In India criteria by using Chinese cable wires, claims AG report

    According to the Auditor General report, Kerala's dream project K-FON has violated the tender condition of complying with the Make in India criteria as 70 percent of the cable wires were imported from China.

    8.58 AM: Man kills six-year-old daughter in Alappuzha

    A man identified as Mahesh (38) hacked his six-year-old daughter Nakshatra to death in Alappuzha on Wednesday evening. He is currently in police custody.

    8.20 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan embarks on an 8-day trip to US, Cuba

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team have left for the US to attend the Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha on Thursday (June 8) from Thiruvananthapuram on an Emirates flight at 4.35 am. Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Speaker AN Shamseer are also accompanying the Chief Minister. 

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: K-FON violated Make In India criteria by using Chinese cable wires, claims AG report anr

    Kerala: K-FON violated Make In India criteria by using Chinese cable wires, claims AG report

    Indian Army asks Railways to resume army compartment in trains

    Indian Army asks Railways to resume army compartment in trains

    German submarine maker joins hands with MDL to pitch for $5.8 billion deal for 6 stealth boats

    German submarine maker joins hands with MDL to pitch for $5.8 billion deal for 6 stealth boats

    Disrespectful towards Ramayan and Sita Chilkur Balaji temple priest slams Adipurush filmmaker, Kriti Sanon for temple kiss

    'Disrespectful towards Ramayan...' Balaji temple priest slams 'Adipurush' filmmaker, Kriti for temple kiss

    Kerala grabs first spot in national food safety index anr

    Kerala grabs first spot in national food safety index

    Recent Stories

    Will Spider-Man star Tom Holland take short break from 'acting' for year? Here's what we know vma

    Will Spider-Man star Tom Holland take short break from 'acting' for year? Here's what we know

    Who was Gitanjali Aiyar? Popular Doordarshan's English news anchor passes away RBA

    Who was Gitanjali Aiyar? Doordarshan's popular English news anchor passes away

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix docu-series: Actor opens up on facing 'tough childhood' vma

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix docu-series: Actor opens up on facing 'tough childhood'

    Kerala: K-FON violated Make In India criteria by using Chinese cable wires, claims AG report anr

    Kerala: K-FON violated Make In India criteria by using Chinese cable wires, claims AG report

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head's century propels Australia to a dominant position on Day 1 osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: From Ashwin's exclusion to Travis Head's century- key talking points from Day 1 at Oval

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon