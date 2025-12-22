Jyotiraditya Scindia accused the opposition of undermining India's global image, leading to their rejection by voters. This was echoed by BJP's Gaurav Bhatia, who accused Rahul Gandhi of 'defaming India' during his foreign visits.

Scindia Slams Opposition for 'Belittling' India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday accused the opposition parties of consistently attempting to undermine India's global standing, asserting that such politics has led to their repeated rejection by the people. Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Scindia said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is steadily emerging as a prominent force on the global stage, while opposition leaders continue to make remarks that "belittle" the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"On one hand, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is emerging as a star on the global stage, and on the other hand, the opposition parties and their leaders leave no stone unturned to belittle India. That is why the people of India have repeatedly rejected them," Scindia said.

BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Defaming India' Abroad

On Saturday, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of "defaming India" during his foreign visits, alleging that Gandhi meets with anti-India forces abroad and engages in activities against national interests.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Bhatia said, "Going to a foreign land and defaming India, meeting with anti-India forces, this is being done by none other than India's Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. This is extremely concerning, and Indian citizens are also outraged about it."

The BJP leader further said that Rahul Gandhi often travels abroad during parliamentary sessions, citing his recent visit to Germany. "The Leader of Opposition, whose primary responsibility was to be in Parliament when the session was underway, but he went to foreign soil, where he went to Hertie School and met Prof. Dr. Cornelia Woll. This raises questions about his agenda and intentions," Bhatia said.

Congress Protests Rural Employment Scheme Overhaul

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Congress party launched multiple protests against the overhaul of the national rural employment scheme, reframed as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Act, 2025, across the country. (ANI)