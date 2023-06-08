Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon to arrive in Kerala soon as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies; IMD issues yellow alert

    After Cyclone "Biparjoy" strengthened into a very strong cyclonic storm on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted that Kerala would experience the start of the southwest monsoon within 48 hours. The IMD sounded a yellow alert in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts on Thursday (June 8).

    Monsoon to arrive in Kerala soon as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies; IMD issues yellow alert
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: After Cyclone "Biparjoy" strengthened into a very strong cyclonic storm on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted that Kerala would experience the start of the southwest monsoon within 48 hours. The IMD sounded a yellow alert in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts on Thursday (June 8).

    The Kerala coast from Pozhiyur to Kasaragod will see high tide on Thursday night. IMD warned that high tides between 2.6 and 3.5 metres are anticipated, therefore fishermen and residents along the coast are urged to take great caution.

    According to the IMD forecast, isolated areas in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts are likely to see heavy showers, lightning, and gusty winds on Thursday morning.

    However, according to meteorologists, the cyclone has been affecting the monsoon's intensity and the onset over Kerala will be "moderate."

    Yellow alert has been issued in the following districts for the upcoming days:

    Pathanamthitta has been sounded a yellow alert for the next three days.

    June 8: Alappuzha, Ernakulam
    June 9: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha
    June 10: Pathanamthitta, Idukki
    June 11: Pathanamthitta, Idukki

    A yellow alert means heavy rains ranging from 64.4 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours, said IMD.

    However, the IMD has not yet foreseen any significant effects on nations bordering the Arabian Sea, such as Pakistan, Iran, Oman, India, and Oman.
     

