A tragic case of mob violence in Kerala’s Palakkad district has sparked nationwide outrage after a 31-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, identified as Ramnarayan Baghel, was beaten to death by a group of locals on December 17. The incident unfolded in the Attappallam area of Walayar, where Ramnarayan had travelled just days earlier in search of work.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the group detained and assaulted him after accusing him of theft and mistaking him for a Bangladeshi national — a claim widely circulated in social media videos of the attack. Authorities later confirmed no stolen property was found in his possession.

Ramnarayan was rushed to the Palakkad District Government Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries from severe blows and extensive internal bleeding. A post-mortem examination at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital revealed more than 80 injuries across his body, including serious head trauma, shattered ribs, and a broken spine, underscoring the brutality of the assault, according to a report on Mathrubhumi.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the lynching, and police have registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations continue as authorities review CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

The incident has provoked intense condemnation from political leaders and human rights activists, with critics accusing the state government of failing to curb mob violence and protect migrant workers. Calls for adequate compensation for the victim’s family and stricter action against perpetrators have intensified, reflecting broader concerns over xenophobia and law and order.