Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man kills 4-year-old daughter; Taken into police custody

    A man killed his four-year-old daughter by hacking her to death in Punnamoodu, close to Mavelikkara on Wednesday evening. Mahesh (38), the accused, used an axe to murder his daughter Nakshatra. He is currently under police custody.

    Kerala man kills 4-year-old daughter; Taken into police custody anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Alappuzha: A man killed his four-year-old daughter by hacking her to death in Punnamoodu, close to Mavelikkara on Wednesday evening. Mahesh (38), the accused, used an axe to murder his daughter Nakshatra. He is currently under police custody.

    Also read: Monsoon to arrive in Kerala soon as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies; IMD issues yellow alert

    The incident happened around 7.30 pm. According to reports, Mahesh's mother Sunanda (62), who shares a home with her daughter next door, hurried to her son's home when she overheard a disturbance. She noticed a critically wounded Nakshatra there, who was laying on the sofa after being attacked.

    Mahesh went after and assaulted Sunanda when she screamed for help and immediately fled the house. According to sources, she was injured on her hand and was taken to the Mavelikkara District Hospital.

    Vidya, Nakshatra's mother, committed suicide three years prior. After his father Mukundan died in a train accident, Mahesh, who was out of the country, returned to Kerala.

    Mahesh planned to remarry, according to his neighbours. After finding out about Mahesh's personality issue, the girl's family withdrew from the alliance. 

    According to the police, the accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. The police explained that Mahesh was disappointed that the remarriage did not take place, but the reason for killing his own daughter with an axe is not clear. The police will question the accused in detail today.

    Also read: Kerala: K-FON violated Make In India criteria by using Chinese cable wires, claims AG report

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monsoon to arrive in Kerala soon as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies; IMD issues yellow alert anr

    Monsoon to arrive in Kerala soon as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies; IMD issues yellow alert

    Gruesome murder in Mumbai; 32-year-old hacked to pieces, manhunt on for live-in partner

    Gruesome murder in Mumbai; 32-year-old hacked to pieces, manhunt on for live-in partner

    Kerala: K-FON violated Make In India criteria by using Chinese cable wires, claims AG report anr

    Kerala: K-FON violated Make In India criteria by using Chinese cable wires, claims AG report

    Indian Army asks Railways to resume army compartment in trains

    Indian Army asks Railways to resume army compartment in trains

    German submarine maker joins hands with MDL to pitch for $5.8 billion deal for 6 stealth boats

    German submarine maker joins hands with MDL to pitch for $5.8 billion deal for 6 stealth boats

    Recent Stories

    Football Lionel Messi reveals why he snubbed Barcelona and real reason opt for MLS side Inter Miami osf

    Lionel Messi reveals why he snubbed Barcelona and real reason to opt for MLS side Inter Miami - WATCH

    iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 16999 on Flipkart Last time to grab this Apple smartphone check deal details gcw

    iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart! Last time to grab this Apple smartphone

    Monsoon to arrive in Kerala soon as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies; IMD issues yellow alert anr

    Monsoon to arrive in Kerala soon as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies; IMD issues yellow alert

    Meta Verified is available in India you can get a Blue Tick for Rs 699 check details gcw

    Meta Verified is available in India, you can get a 'Blue Tick' for Rs 699

    Gruesome murder in Mumbai; 32-year-old hacked to pieces, manhunt on for live-in partner

    Gruesome murder in Mumbai; 32-year-old hacked to pieces, manhunt on for live-in partner

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon