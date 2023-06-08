Kerala man kills 4-year-old daughter; Taken into police custody

A man killed his four-year-old daughter by hacking her to death in Punnamoodu, close to Mavelikkara on Wednesday evening. Mahesh (38), the accused, used an axe to murder his daughter Nakshatra. He is currently under police custody.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm. According to reports, Mahesh's mother Sunanda (62), who shares a home with her daughter next door, hurried to her son's home when she overheard a disturbance. She noticed a critically wounded Nakshatra there, who was laying on the sofa after being attacked.

Mahesh went after and assaulted Sunanda when she screamed for help and immediately fled the house. According to sources, she was injured on her hand and was taken to the Mavelikkara District Hospital.

Vidya, Nakshatra's mother, committed suicide three years prior. After his father Mukundan died in a train accident, Mahesh, who was out of the country, returned to Kerala.

Mahesh planned to remarry, according to his neighbours. After finding out about Mahesh's personality issue, the girl's family withdrew from the alliance.

According to the police, the accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. The police explained that Mahesh was disappointed that the remarriage did not take place, but the reason for killing his own daughter with an axe is not clear. The police will question the accused in detail today.

