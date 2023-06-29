Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends Eid Al-Adha greetings to citizens

    Kerala News LIVE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (June 29) extended his Eid Al-Adha wishes to the people.

    Kerala news LIVE 29 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 8:22 AM IST

    9.15 AM:  CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends Eid Al-Adha greetings to citizens

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (June 29) extended his Eid Al-Adha wishes to the people. He tweeted, "Warmest greetings on Eid al-Adha! As we celebrate this sacred occasion of sacrifice, let's reflect upon its profound lessons - the importance of selflessness and love. Let's embrace diversity and strengthen the bond of compassion in our communities."
     

    8.33 AM: Alarming! 15 people bit by street dogs in Thiruvananthapuram in 12 hours

    In Kerala, the dog menace has been concerning for a while. In the Manappuram Nagamandalam area of Thiruvananthapuram, street dogs bit and injured 15 people, including a 15-year-old child, the day before. Between 10 am and 10 pm, stray dogs attacked eight persons, including a child who was inside the home, four bystanders, and three bikers.

    8.22 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches job scheme 'Pride' for transgender community

    The state government launched 'Pride', a new scheme to provide employment opportunities to the transgender community in innovative sectors. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state-run Knowledge Economy Mission in collaboration with the Social Justice Department is implementing the programme.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 9:15 AM IST
