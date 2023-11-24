Kerala News LIVE: Rainfall to continue in Kerala; yellow alert in 2 districts

10:54 AM: Kerala man dies by heart attack in Riyadh

A man from Kerala died due to a heart attack in Riyadh. The deceased, identified as Rafeeq, was working in the private sector.

10: 51 AM: Health worker arrested for alleged fraud

A health department employee has been arrested for an alleged fraud involving lakhs of funds. The arrest is connected to the theft of Rs 16.40 lakh from the bank account of the Nilakkal Primary Health Center. The accused, Ramesan was arrested by Perunad Police.

10:14 PM: Search continues for hunters with deer meat in Wayanad

An investigation has been initiated into a gang that attacked forest guards in Periya, Wayanad. The incident occurred when the forest guards attempted to intercept a vehicle carrying deer meat. Despite their efforts to stop the vehicle, the guards were hit as the vehicle fled the scene.

9:51 AM: Man jumps into river in Kasaragod; search continues

A man reportedly jumped into the river in Chandragiripalam, Kasaragod. Authorities, including the fire force and police, have initiated a search operation. The individual's mobile phone and car were discovered near the bridge

9.07 AM: Two passengers arrested after trying to open emergency door of flight in Nedumbassery flight

Two passengers who tried to open the emergency door of the plane were arrested in Nedumbassery. Ramoji Korayil and Ramesh Kumar, both natives of Karnataka, who were passengers on the Alliance Air flight to Bengaluru, tried to open the emergency door when the plane was taking off from the bay. The incident happened last night. The journey of both was canceled and handed over to the police. They claim that the emergency door was opened by mistake.

8.50 AM: Rainfall to continue in Kerala; yellow alert in 2 districts

Kerala will continue to receive heavy rainfall today. A yellow alert has been sounded in Ernakulam and Kozhikode district today. A low-pressure area is present from the Maldives to the Maharashtra coast. A cyclone will also form in the Andaman Sea by tomorrow. Later it will turn into an extreme low pressure.

8.40 AM: Sainaba murder case: One more accused held

One more accused in Kozhikode's Sainaba murder case was arrested. Sarath, a native of Gudalur, was arrested. Sarath is a member of the gang that stole Sainaba's gold from the main accused Samad and co-accused Sulaiman. Six and a half sovereigns of gold including Sainaba's necklace were also recovered from him. Sarath was arrested from Gudalur and remanded for 14 days after being produced in the Kozhikode JFCM third court.

8.24 AM: Clashes erupt in Kozhikode Law College between SFI and KSU

A clash broke out between the KSU and SFI in Kozhikode Law College on Thursday night (Nov 3). The police booked a case against 15 SFI activists for the attempt to murder. The KSU alleged that the clash was revenge for the defeat of the SFI.

8.15 AM: Chief Minister's Nava Kerala Sadas receives Maoist threat

A threat letter allegedly from Maoist group against Nava Kerala Sadas being organised in Kozhikode district was received on Friday. The District Collector received the threat letter on behalf of the Wayanad Dalam (squad) of Maoists. The police have started an investigation. However, the handwriting is different from the threat letter earlier sent directly to Wayanad.