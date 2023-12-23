Kerala News LIVE: Heavy traffic block at Thamarassery Churam today

The pass protection committee workers and police have issued a notice advising those planning to travel through the Thamarassery Churam to be prepared as there is heavy block today. Travelers are urged to carry an ample supply of water and light food.

11:15 am: 4 youth congress members in preventive detention in Kovalam

4 Congress members are in preventive detention in Kovalam as the Nava Kerala Sadas is going on. The Congress has started the march towards DGP office

11:07 am: 7 people injured as mini bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns at Pathanamthitta

Seven people were injured in two separate road accidents on the Sabarimala road this morning. The first accident happened near the Erumeli parking lot around 4 a.m. The minibus lost control from the parking lot crossed the road and fell into a nearby stream. There were 12 pilgrims inside the vehicle. Four of them were injured.

10:47 am: Teacher lost leg in an accident at Vizhinjam junction

A tragic accident occurred at the Vizhinjam junction recently, resulting in a teacher losing her leg on Friday. The incident was caused by a collision between a tipper and the scooter. The accident occurred when the tipper, loaded with quintals of stone, opted for a bumpy road to save a kilometer in distance. The tipper landed on the teacher's leg, leading to the amputation of her limb

10:33 am: Heavy traffic block at Thamarassery Churam today

Heavy traffic block at Thamarassery Churam as a truck broke down at the 6th turn this morning. The entanglement intensified around 5:45 am, leading to significant delays in traffic flow. In response to the situation, the pass protection committee workers and police have issued a notice advising those planning to travel through the pass to be prepared. Travelers are urged to carry an ample supply of water and light food. Additionally, it is recommended to ensure that vehicles have sufficient fuel to mitigate any potential inconveniences caused by the ongoing traffic congestion.



9:50 am: CUSAT tragedy: No progress in investigation after one month of stampede death

It has been a month since the tragic Cusat accident, which claimed the lives of four students; however, the investigation has yet to make significant progress. Despite taking statements from over 100 individuals, the police inquiry has not resulted in any charges being filed. The Vice-Chancellor of CUSAT has indicated that the investigation report from the university subcommittee will be a topic of discussion in the upcoming syndicate meeting on the 27th.



9:18 am: Ripper Jayan's book to release today; HC grants 2-day parole

The release of Ripper Jayanandan's book, titled 'Pulari Viryum Munpe' will be held today. Jayanandan wrote the book while he was in jail after serving sentences in five murder cases. The book release event is scheduled to take place at the Ernakulam Press Club. Jayanandan was granted two-day parole by the High Court specifically for the book release.

9:10 am: Swearing ceremony of KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappally Ramachandran as ministers to held on December 29

The decision on appointing Ganesh Kumar and Gannapalli Ramachandran as ministers will be made tomorrow. An announcement may be made during the Left Front meeting. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 29. Ganesh Kumar is expected to be assigned the transport department, while Gannapalli Ramachandran is likely to be given the port department. EP Jayarajan, the Left Front convener, had previously stated that the cabinet reshuffle would occur at the end of December following the Navakerala meeting.

8:48 am: Congress to hold protest at DGP Office today; security tightens in the city

Thiruvananthapuram: The Nava Kerala Sadas held by CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers will end today. The journey which started on the Kasaragod constituency on November 18 ends today after 35 days. On the official concluding day, Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in 5 constituencies today including Kovalam, Nemam, Kazhakoottam, Vattyoorkkav, and Thiruvananthapuram.

8:30 am: 3 policemen suspended during Mahila protest to DGP house

Three policemen were suspended during Mahila protest at DGP's house. An order was issued to take departmental action against the policemen. RRRF policemen Muralidhararan Nair, Mohammad Shebin and Sajin were suspended. The suspended order said that the police had opened the gate without the permission of the DGP or higher officials and the action had tarnished the name of the police.

The Nava Kerala Sadas held by CM Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers will end today after 35 days. The Nava Kerala Sadas which started at Manjeswaram constituency on November `18 will end at Thiruvananthapuram district today. Today, it will be held in 5 constituencies.

