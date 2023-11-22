Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala for two days; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

11.45 AM: Teacher allegedly fractures hand of Class 8 student for not completing notes in Kannur

A complaint has been raised against a school teacher in Pacheni Government High School in Kannur for allegedly beating up a Class 8 girl and fracturing her hand for not completing her notes. The child said that the teacher beat up all three of her classmates. The girl, who sought treatment at Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital, has a fracture on her right arm. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the parents.

11.15 AM: Train passengers have to wait longer for doubling rail track in Ernakulam-Kayamkulam corridor

Even though the train passengers are on the path of continuous strike including protesting with their mouths covered with masks, the reality is that the travel problem on the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam route cannot be solved soon. A permanent solution to the problem cannot be found without doubling the Ambalapuzha-Ernakulam section, which is a single lane on the coastal road. Although permission has been granted for doubling the road, the land acquisition process is at a slow pace.

10:41 AM: 63-year-old lady dies of heart attack while visiting Sabarimala

A 63-year-old woman collapsed and died while visiting Sabarimala. Indira, a native of Palakkad's Pattambi, died. She was rushed to the Sannidhanam hospital but could not be saved. The doctors said the cause of death was a heart attack.

10:16 AM: Youth arrested for killing 19-year-old in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A 19-year-old youth was killed while playing on turf at Karimadom in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased was identified as Arshad. The police have arrested Dhanush, the accused in the murder. The two other accused are missing. The police stated that the reason behind the murder was past enmity.

9:50 AM: Education department directed to bring school children in Nava Kerala Sadas

The Education Department has issued an instruction for schoolchildren to participate in the Navakerala Sadas. In a meeting organized by the Tirurangadi District Education Officer (DEO), headteachers were directed to bring at least 200 children from each school to the event.

9:25 AM: Husband hacks wife in Palakkad

A husband was arrested for reportedly slashing his wife in Palakkad on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 7:20 am. Hannath, a resident of Karimpuzha Cheerakuzhi, suffered serious injuries in the attack. The perpetrator, identified as Shabirali, Hannath's husband, has been taken into custody by Srikrishnapuram police in connection with the incident.

9.00 AM: Asianet News supports family of lottery salesman who committed suicide over delay of house construction

Asianet News has reached out to the family of Gopi, a LIFE Mission beneficiary who committed suicide in Omallur. A sum of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to complete the construction of his house which stopped halfway. The Omallur Panchayat in Pathanamthitta initially released Rs 2 lakh, however, did not allocate the remaining amount due to financial crisis.

8.28 AM: Youth Congress forgery case: Rahul Mamkootathil's loyalists in custody, A group disgruntled

With the arrest of four people in the Youth Congress forgery case, dissatisfaction is simmering within the A group. It is reported that the loyalists of the state president Rahul Mangkoothil were detained because of the fight within the group. The information was leaked to the police from within the group. A section within the A group is of the opinion that there is a move to take the inquiry to the state president. Group A contested the election in various categories. Four loyalists of Rahul Mankoothil are in custody in the Youth Congress fake identity document case. Police are interrogating Abi Vikram, Binil Binu, Fenni and Adoor native Vikas Krishna. It is suspected that a fake identity document was created using their laptop and mobile phone. The police had searched their houses and seized the laptop. Further steps will be taken by the police after scientific tests.

8.23 AM: Renowned Malayalam writer P Valsala passes away

Malayalam writer, social worker and teacher, P. Valsala (84) passed away on Tuesday (Nov 21) at 11 pm. She breathed her last at Kozhikode Mukkam KMCT Medical College. Her major works include Nellu (1972), ‘Anupamayude Kavalkkaran’ (1980), ‘Panguru Pushpathinde Theen’ (1998), ‘Aaranniya Kandam’ (2003) and ‘Suvarna Kadhakal’ (2008), among others.

8.13 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas: Kozhikode district declares 3 days holiday for educational institutions designated as venues

The Kozhikode district has declared holidays for educational institutions designated as venues for Nava Kerala Sadas in various sectors. November 24 is a holiday for Perambra Higher Secondary School, 25 November holiday for Balussery GHSS and Nanminda HSS, and 26 November for Kunnamangalam HSS and KMO Higher Secondary School.

8.09 AM: Heavy rains to lash Kerala for two days; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

The possibility of rain in Kerala is enhanced by the presence of a low-pressure area of ​​easterly winds from the Comorin region to the coast of central western Andhra Pradesh. According to this, an orange alert has been announced in one district and a yellow alert in three districts today. Idukki district is on orange alert today while Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts are on yellow alert.