Delay plagues Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village's Glass Bridge project, still in limbo after six months

The construction of the glass bridge is part of the second stage of the Akkulam adventure tourism project in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The Department of Tourism began the initial works in May this year. However, the construction of the decorated glass bridge continues to progress at a slow pace.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas had announced the construction of the glass bridge at the Akkulam Tourist Village in Kerala's capital in May earlier this year. He had announced that the construction would be completed within a span of six months. However, the construction continues to be in limbo due to technical reasons. After the announcement, the Department of Tourism began the initial works for adventurers to enjoy the natural beauty of Akkulam.

It was said that the bridge will be opened for tourists by the end of October. It is evident, meanwhile, that the glass bridge's construction is still limited to the pillars in November.

The officials clarified that the reason for the delay was the safety examination of the glass that was going to be used in the structure. The truth is that it is impossible to say with certainty what exactly counts as a technological barrier. Akkulam is fast becoming a favourite destination for adventure travellers.

The cost of the project which is being implemented with public public-private partnership is around Rs 1 crore. Along with this, Toy Train Service, Virtual Reality Zone, Pets Park and Mud Race Course will also be introduced in the Adventure Village.

Akkulam Tourist Village is jointly managed and maintained by the Thiruvananthapuram district Tourism Promotion Council and the Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Co-Operative Society (VYBeCOS).

Akkulam Tourist Village is the first adventure tourist destination in Thiruvananthapuram. The adventure includes sky cycling, a zip line, a Burma bridge, and a bamboo ladder among others. The Village also boasts of India's first musical fire fountain.