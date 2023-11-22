Literary luminary P Valsala, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awardee, breathes her last at 85; Read more

Prominent Malayalam writer P Valsala, aged 85, passed away due to heart failure. Recipient of multiple literary awards, she was known for novels like 'Nellu.'

Renowned Malayalam author P Valsala passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85 due to heart failure. She was undergoing treatment at the KMCT Medical College in Mukkom. Valsala resided with her husband, Maroli Appukkutty, at her daughter Dr. MA Mini's residence in Agastiamuzhi near Mukkom. Her son, Arun Maroli, currently works in the United States.

Throughout her illustrious career, Valsala received numerous literary accolades, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Muttathu Varkey Award, and the CV Kunhiraman Memorial Sahitya Award. She notably served as the chairperson of the Sahitya Akademi and was actively involved with the left-aligned cultural organization, Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam.

Some of her well-known works include "Nizhalurangunna Vazhikal," "Nellu," and "Kolli." Valsala authored over 25 anthologies of short stories and 17 novels.

Born on August 28, 1939, in Vellimaukunnu, Valsala pursued her education at Kanjirathinkal LP School and Nadakavu Girls High School, where she later worked as a teacher. It was during her teaching days that she met Appukkutty. Following their marriage, the couple relocated to Wayanad, the backdrop of her critically acclaimed work 'Nellu,' which depicted the lives of tribal communities in the region. When 'Nellu' was adapted into a film by Ramu Kariat, Valsala contributed to the screenplay.

During her time in Wayanad, Valsala encountered the naxalite leader Varghese, who was later tragically murdered. Her characters were vibrant and lifelike, drawn from real-life experiences rather than mere imagination. Village life and nature served as profound inspirations for her stories. Valsala resisted categorizing her writings into specific genres like Dalit literature or women's writing, and she even opposed the concept of feminism. For Valsala, writing was a hobby pursued after fulfilling her daily responsibilities at home and school.