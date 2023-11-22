Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Literary luminary P Valsala, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awardee, breathes her last at 85; Read more

    Prominent Malayalam writer P Valsala, aged 85, passed away due to heart failure. Recipient of multiple literary awards, she was known for novels like 'Nellu.' 

    Literary luminary P Valsala, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awardee, breathes her last at 85; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    Renowned Malayalam author P Valsala passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85 due to heart failure. She was undergoing treatment at the KMCT Medical College in Mukkom. Valsala resided with her husband, Maroli Appukkutty, at her daughter Dr. MA Mini's residence in Agastiamuzhi near Mukkom. Her son, Arun Maroli, currently works in the United States.

    Throughout her illustrious career, Valsala received numerous literary accolades, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Muttathu Varkey Award, and the CV Kunhiraman Memorial Sahitya Award. She notably served as the chairperson of the Sahitya Akademi and was actively involved with the left-aligned cultural organization, Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam.

    Some of her well-known works include "Nizhalurangunna Vazhikal," "Nellu," and "Kolli." Valsala authored over 25 anthologies of short stories and 17 novels.

    Literary luminary P Valsala, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awardee, breathes her last at 85; Read more ATG

    Born on August 28, 1939, in Vellimaukunnu, Valsala pursued her education at Kanjirathinkal LP School and Nadakavu Girls High School, where she later worked as a teacher. It was during her teaching days that she met Appukkutty. Following their marriage, the couple relocated to Wayanad, the backdrop of her critically acclaimed work 'Nellu,' which depicted the lives of tribal communities in the region. When 'Nellu' was adapted into a film by Ramu Kariat, Valsala contributed to the screenplay.

    During her time in Wayanad, Valsala encountered the naxalite leader Varghese, who was later tragically murdered. Her characters were vibrant and lifelike, drawn from real-life experiences rather than mere imagination. Village life and nature served as profound inspirations for her stories. Valsala resisted categorizing her writings into specific genres like Dalit literature or women's writing, and she even opposed the concept of feminism. For Valsala, writing was a hobby pursued after fulfilling her daily responsibilities at home and school.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 8:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for November 22 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 22, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, good day for Taurus, Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for November 22 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Jagaddhatri Puja 2023: Date, time, muhrat, and puja rituals ATG

    Jagaddhatri Puja 2023: Date, time, muhrat, and puja rituals

    DIY morning self-care: Quick and relaxing beauty routines SHG

    DIY morning self-care: Quick and relaxing beauty routines

    World Television Day 2023: Here's how TV is better than OTT RKK

    World Television Day 2023: Here's how TV is better than OTT

    Recent Stories

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 14 years of marital bliss; wish each other on Instagram ATG

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 14 years of marital bliss; wish each other on Instagram

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Kozhikode declares 3-day holiday for educational institutions arranged as program venues rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Kozhikode declares 3-day holiday for educational institutions arranged as program venues

    Kerala news live 22 november 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala for two days; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

    Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR ATG

    Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR

    Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 7 best films of the actor SHG

    Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 7 best films of the actor

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon