Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Monson Mavunkal cheating case: K Sudhakaran to appear before ED today

    Kerala News LIVE: Monson Mavunkal cheating case: K Sudhakaran to appear before ED today

    Kerala News live 22 August 2023 updates major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    10.30 AM: Kerala: DYFI leader accused of obtaining government salary while in prison; Youth Congress demands suspension

    10.00 AM: Monson Mavunkal cheating case: K Sudhakaran to appear before ED today

    KPCC president K Sudhakaran will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in Kochi in the antiquities fraud case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. 

    9.30 AM: Stone pelting incidents on trains continue in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani trains targeted

    The Vande Bharat Express and the Rajdhani Express were both targeted in separate incidents, adding to the spike in stone-pelting events on trains in Kerala. The Rajdhani Express experienced a similar attack near Kanhangad, while Vande Bharat was stone-pelted between Tanur and Parapanangadi on Monday. A window in one of the coaches of the Rajdhani Express, which was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram, was broken after the train was hit by a stone at around 3.40 pm. There were apparently no injuries. 

    9.00 AM: Hi-Tech cheating case: VSSC cancels examination; Special team to probe incident

    After concerns about additional incidents of cheating in the same exam surfaced, VSSC decided to cancel the Technician-B, Draftsman-B, and Radiographer-A exams. Two persons from Haryana were arrested for cheating in the tests on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram at various locations where the exams were taking place. They were utilising Bluetooth and other technological devices. The revised exam dates will be made public on VSSC's official website, the organisation claims. A special team will probe the case.

    8.50 AM: Alappuzha station master suspended for failure during shunting procedures; six trains delayed

    Alappuzha station master KS Vinod was suspended for stopping trains on all three tracks during shunting procedures. At 6:30 a.m., coaches were stopped on all three tracks for shunting so that the engines could be changed. Other trains then had to wait outside the station's grounds without entry. As a result, there was significant traffic congestion.

    8.39 AM: Body of missing woman found in a ditch in Malappuram's Tuvvur; four arrested

    Four people have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident in which a dead dead body, believed to be that of a woman who went missing ten days ago, was discovered on the premises of a home close to the Panchayat office in Tuvvur, Malappuram, on Monday night. The body was discovered in a ditch on Vishnu's property, who works at the panchayat. He has also been arrested. The deceased has been identified as Sujitha, reportedly a colleague of Vishnu.
     

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Digital India Story: When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru

    When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru

    Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS AJR

    Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS

    Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted anr

    Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-378: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-378: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

    Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

    Recent Stories

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky embrace parenthood again with arrival of secret baby boy in Los Angeles; details inside ATG EAI

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky embrace parenthood again with arrival of secret baby boy in Los Angeles; details inside

    Here is why Apple Watch may not be healthy for you gcw

    Here's why Apple Watch may not be healthy for you

    Digital India Story: When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru

    When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru

    Has Karan Johar hinted at an 'unexpected patch-up' with Kangana Ranaut? Know details here vma

    Has Karan Johar hinted at an 'unexpected patch-up' with Kangana Ranaut? Know details here

    Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS AJR

    Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS

    Recent Videos

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon