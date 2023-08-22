Kerala News LIVE: Monson Mavunkal cheating case: K Sudhakaran to appear before ED today

10.30 AM: Kerala: DYFI leader accused of obtaining government salary while in prison; Youth Congress demands suspension

10.00 AM: Monson Mavunkal cheating case: K Sudhakaran to appear before ED today

KPCC president K Sudhakaran will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in Kochi in the antiquities fraud case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

9.30 AM: Stone pelting incidents on trains continue in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani trains targeted

The Vande Bharat Express and the Rajdhani Express were both targeted in separate incidents, adding to the spike in stone-pelting events on trains in Kerala. The Rajdhani Express experienced a similar attack near Kanhangad, while Vande Bharat was stone-pelted between Tanur and Parapanangadi on Monday. A window in one of the coaches of the Rajdhani Express, which was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram, was broken after the train was hit by a stone at around 3.40 pm. There were apparently no injuries.

9.00 AM: Hi-Tech cheating case: VSSC cancels examination; Special team to probe incident

After concerns about additional incidents of cheating in the same exam surfaced, VSSC decided to cancel the Technician-B, Draftsman-B, and Radiographer-A exams. Two persons from Haryana were arrested for cheating in the tests on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram at various locations where the exams were taking place. They were utilising Bluetooth and other technological devices. The revised exam dates will be made public on VSSC's official website, the organisation claims. A special team will probe the case.

8.50 AM: Alappuzha station master suspended for failure during shunting procedures; six trains delayed

Alappuzha station master KS Vinod was suspended for stopping trains on all three tracks during shunting procedures. At 6:30 a.m., coaches were stopped on all three tracks for shunting so that the engines could be changed. Other trains then had to wait outside the station's grounds without entry. As a result, there was significant traffic congestion.

8.39 AM: Body of missing woman found in a ditch in Malappuram's Tuvvur; four arrested

Four people have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident in which a dead dead body, believed to be that of a woman who went missing ten days ago, was discovered on the premises of a home close to the Panchayat office in Tuvvur, Malappuram, on Monday night. The body was discovered in a ditch on Vishnu's property, who works at the panchayat. He has also been arrested. The deceased has been identified as Sujitha, reportedly a colleague of Vishnu.

